Another notable name may be on the move with the start of NFL free agency on the horizon. The Minnesota Vikings are open to trading former Pro Bowl pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, according to ESPN.

While they'd reportedly like to keep him, the Vikings' salary cap issues have forced them to consider trading Greenard, who has two years remaining on a four-year, $76 million deal that he signed in March of 2024. The Vikings, who are currently more than $45 million over the cap, are reportedly planning to release running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in order to get some necessary cap space.

A former member of the Houston Texans, Greenard was named to his first Pro Bowl during his first year in Minnesota after recording 12 sacks. He had just three sacks last year, however, while being sidelined for five games after sustaining a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery.

Here are some possible landing spots for Greenard, who could provide a quick fix for a team that is in need of an upgraded pass rush.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore immediately came to mind given its immense need to acquire a proven pass rusher. The Ravens also have salary cap space to accommodate Greenard's contract and could potentially package a trade with one of their young pass rushers. One potential trade piece here could be Mike Green, a 2025 second-round pick who had just 3.5 sacks as a rookie.

Making this scenario make more sense is where both Baltimore and Greenard are entering the 2026 season. The Ravens are eager to take the next step while maximizing Lamar Jackson's and Derrick Henry's remaining prime seasons. Greenard, a seven-year veteran who has never been beyond the divisional round of the playoffs, would undoubtedly prefer to play somewhere that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

San Francisco 49ers

No team was worse last year in terms of getting to the opposing quarterback. The 49ers recorded just 20 sacks last season, six fewer than the next-worse team (the New York Jets). Despite that, the 49ers still managed to get to the divisional round of the playoffs.

A lot of the 49ers' inability to generate pass rush last year was the byproduct of Nick Bosa missing most of the year after he tore his ACL. But even with Bosa slated to make a full recovery, it would still make sense for the 49ers to have some reinforcements at pass rusher behind Bosa and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams, who also saw his 2025 season shortened due to injury.

Los Angeles Chargers

While they were one of the league's better pass-rushing units in 2025, the Chargers may lose former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack, fellow outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and starting defensive hand Da'Shawn Hand in free agency. In Greenard, the Chargers would be getting a positional replacement for Hand who can replicate the production that Mack had in terms of getting to the quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals

While they seldom make splashy trades, it would make sense for the Bengals to do this for multiple reasons. Cincinnati, despite having some of the league's highest-paid skill players, has loads of salary cap space that it should use to improve a defense that has held the team back the last few seasons.

Making this make more sense for the Bengals is the fact that Trey Hendrickson -- their best pass rusher since 2021 -- is slated to enter free agency. The Bengals are also slated to lose their other starting defensive end, Joseph Ossai, when free agency begins next week.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo finished in the bottom half of the NFL in sack last year. Simply put, that is unacceptable for a team that has the aspirations that the Bills have. Rest assured that fixing that issue is among general manager Brandon Beane's top offseason priorities.

Like some of the other possible landing spots, the Bills are hoping that 2026 is the year that they finally reach the Super Bowl. Money is the main roadblock here, as the Bills are currently still over the NFL's allotted salary cap for the 2026 season.