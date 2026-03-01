The Minnesota Vikings have informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that they will be released at the start of the league year, barring a trade, according to ESPN. The Vikings would save $7.75 million against the salary cap by releasing Jones and $10.9 million by releasing Hargrave.

In total, they would save $18.65 million against the cap. According to Spotrac, the Vikings were about $44 million over the $301.2 million salary cap for the 2026 season before releasing any players.

The league new year and free agency signing period begin March 11 at 4 p.m. ET. By then, all teams must be in compliance with the salary cap.

Jones, 31, joined the Vikings ahead of the 2024 season as a free agent. In his first year in Minnesota, he started all 17 games and led the team with 1,138 rushing yards, along with five rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores. Last season, the veteran totaled 548 rushing yards -- second-most on the team -- to go with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in 12 contests.

He began his career with the Green Bay Packers as a fifth-round pick and called Lambeau Field home for seven seasons before joining the Vikings. The Pro Bowler is entering his 10th year in the league.

Hargrave, 33, joined the Vikings ahead of last season and played in 16 games, making 15 starts. He finished the 2025 season with 52 tackles, including 18 solo stops, and six quarterback hits.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he played there through 2019. He then spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2020–23), earning one of his two Pro Bowl nods. Hargrave played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and 2024, earning his other Pro Bowl honor before heading to Minnesota.

Entering his 11th NFL season, Hargrave will now reportedly look for his fifth landing spot.