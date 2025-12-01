Josh Allen made some NFL history during the second half of the Bills' Week 13 showdown with the Steelers, and it came in dramatic fashion.

On third-and-goal early in the fourth quarter, Allen bulldozed his way for an eight-yard score that extended the Bills' lead to 23-7. The score was Allen's 76th career touchdown run, surpassing Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history for a quarterback. Buffalo would go on win, 26-7.

The NFL's MVP in 2015, Newton had broken the record that was previously held by 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is currently third on the all-time list with 63 touchdown runs.

Most career touchdown runs by a QB



Player Touchdowns 1. Josh Allen, Bills 76 2. Cam Newton 75 3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles 63 4. Steve Young 43 5. Jack Kemp 40 T6. Steve McNair 37 T6. Tobin Rote 37 8. Michael Vick 36 T9. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers 35 T9. Randall Cunningham 35 T9. Steve Grogan 35 12. Lamar Jackson, Ravens 34

The league's reigning MVP, Allen has been one of the NFL's most productive players since entering the league back in 2018. His success has helped the Bills become one of the league's premier teams over that span, too.