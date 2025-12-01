LOOK: Josh Allen breaks Cam Newton's NFL record for touchdown runs by a quarterback
Allen's record came in Buffalo's 26-7 win over Pittsburgh
Josh Allen made some NFL history during the second half of the Bills' Week 13 showdown with the Steelers, and it came in dramatic fashion.
On third-and-goal early in the fourth quarter, Allen bulldozed his way for an eight-yard score that extended the Bills' lead to 23-7. The score was Allen's 76th career touchdown run, surpassing Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history for a quarterback. Buffalo would go on win, 26-7.
Josh Allen's 76th career rushing TD!— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025
The most by a QB in history 📈
BUFvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
The NFL's MVP in 2015, Newton had broken the record that was previously held by 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is currently third on the all-time list with 63 touchdown runs.
Most career touchdown runs by a QB
|Player
|Touchdowns
1.
Josh Allen, Bills
76
2.
Cam Newton
75
3.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles
63
4.
Steve Young
43
5.
Jack Kemp
40
T6.
Steve McNair
37
T6.
Tobin Rote
37
8.
Michael Vick
36
T9.
Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
35
T9.
Randall Cunningham
35
|T9.
|Steve Grogan
|35
|12.
|Lamar Jackson, Ravens
|34
The league's reigning MVP, Allen has been one of the NFL's most productive players since entering the league back in 2018. His success has helped the Bills become one of the league's premier teams over that span, too.