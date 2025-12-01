joshallen25.jpg
Imagn Images

Josh Allen made some NFL history during the second half of the Bills' Week 13 showdown with the Steelers, and it came in dramatic fashion. 

On third-and-goal early in the fourth quarter, Allen bulldozed his way for an eight-yard score that extended the Bills' lead to 23-7. The score was Allen's 76th career touchdown run, surpassing Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history for a quarterback. Buffalo would go on win, 26-7.

The NFL's MVP in 2015, Newton had broken the record that was previously held by 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is currently third on the all-time list with 63 touchdown runs. 

Most career touchdown runs by a QB 


PlayerTouchdowns

1.

Josh Allen, Bills

76

2.

Cam Newton

75

3.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

63

4.

Steve Young

43

5.

Jack Kemp

40

T6.

Steve McNair

37

T6. 

Tobin Rote

37

8.

Michael Vick

36

T9. 

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

35

T9.

Randall Cunningham

35

T9.Steve Grogan35
12.Lamar Jackson, Ravens34

The league's reigning MVP, Allen has been one of the NFL's most productive players since entering the league back in 2018. His success has helped the Bills become one of the league's premier teams over that span, too. 