The Buffalo Bills again came up just short of reaching the Super Bowl, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. This has been a familiar spot the organization finds itself in as it continues to struggle to get over the hump in the AFC to advance to the big game.

Some of that blame in recent years for being unable to cross that threshold has been directed at head coach Sean McDermott, but that largely appears to be external. Within the walls of Highmark Stadium, there's plenty of confidence in McDermott, starting at the very top with quarterback Josh Allen.

"Extremely confident," Allen told reporters when asked during his end-of-season press conference if he believes McDermott is capable of coaching the franchise to the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 63.6 YDs 3731 TD 28 INT 6 YD/Att 7.72 View Profile

McDermott has been the head coach of the Bills since 2017. In that time, he has gone 86-45 in the regular season, but 7-7 in the playoffs. Buffalo has made the playoffs in seven of McDermott's eight seasons but has only reached the conference championship twice and lost on both occasions.

Even amid those postseason shortcomings, Allen has thrown his full support behind McDermott and even credited him for his development over the course of his tenure.

"I'm just so proud of coach," Allen said, via the official team website. "I don't know why he's not recognized more in the awards stuff … time in and time out, he's got us in position. … He gives his life to this. … And to see him adapt and really grow as a coach has been fun to watch.

"From my first year here to now and the way that he's kind of let players be them, really give us the keys to the team and lead it from down in that locker room, it's not easy to do that and I respect the hell out of coach."

The Bills haven't reached the Super Bowl since the 1993 season.