Josh Gordon questionable again, unknown if he'll make Patriots debut vs. Dolphins

Will wide receiver Josh Gordon make his New England Patriots debut against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday? You might say that question is still up in the air.

The Patriots released their injury report and game statuses on Friday, and like he was last week, Gordon was once again listed as questionable after getting in a full week of limited participation in practice.

The Patriots were smoked by the Detroit Lions last Sunday night while Gordon sat out, and Tom Brady struggled to find a connection with his wide receivers. Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett have made minimal impact so far this season, while Julian Edelman is still suspended for one more game.

A bunch of other wideouts have been brought to New England and eventually discarded, but none has had the ceiling of Gordon when he is at his best. The Patriots have been satisfied with Gordon's progress in practice and ability to pick up the offense, but have yet to state definitively that they'll put him on the field -- or what kind of role he'll have if they do.

"Really been eager to get in there and learn everything we're doing and you know, just try to acclimate himself to what the program is," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said of Gordon earlier this week, per NESN. "I think he's learning. Look, it's not easy to come in in the middle of the week and try to pick everything up immediately, guys coming from different systems. But he's doing a really good job of working hard at that and trying to get himself caught up so that he knows what to do when he's out there and can do it at a dependable level. I think he's really doing a good job of that, and then we'll see as he progresses this week if he gets any closer to being able to be active."

Head coach Bill Belichick, meanwhile, said last week that Gordon "worked hard" and "picked up a lot."

It remains to be seen whether he worked hard enough and picked up enough to get in the game, but it could be the case that the Pats are just easing him along in order to make the transition into the lineup as smooth as possible. We'll obviously get a lot more information Sunday morning when the Pats release their official inactive list for the game.