Josh McDaniels reportedly rejects Bengals' request for a head coach interview

A year ago, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spurned the Colts after he'd already agreed to take their head coaching job. This year, as he garners consideration from a number of teams once again, McDaniels has already rejected one of them. This time around, McDaniels passed on the opportunity before he was offered the job.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, McDaniels won't interview with the Bengals even though they requested to talk to him about their coaching vacancy.

It remains to be seen if there is any job out there right now that would make McDaniels leave New England a year after he turned down an opportunity to lead Andrew Luck's comeback campaign. But like every other offseason, McDaniels will have suitors. It's been reported that the Packers and Browns -- the best two jobs available -- are both interested in him. Both would be tremendous opportunities to coach either Baker Mayfield for a decade or Aaron Rodgers for the final years of his career.

And it's easy to understand why both teams would want McDaniels to coach up their quarterbacks. Even though McDaniels' first stint as a head coach went disastrously, even though he's had the benefit of working with Tom Brady for most of his career, and even though his decision to back out of the Colts' job reflects poorly upon him, McDaniels has proven that he's one of the best offensive minds and play-callers in the league.

It's also easy to understand why McDaniels wouldn't want to leave the comforts of New England for Cincinnati. Out of all the job openings, the Bengals might rank dead last. They're coming off a six-win season -- their third straight sub-.500 season. They've repeatedly stood by their remarkably average quarterback, Andy Dalton. Their defense has turned into a mess. And they're stuck in the same division as the Steelers, Browns, and Ravens. It's not an attractive job, which is why it wouldn't be at all surprising to see -- oh, I don't know -- Hue Jackson get the job. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has been reporting since November that Jackson is in play to replace Marvin Lewis -- and Lewis already provided his endorsement.

The Bengals have options other than Jackson, though. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bengals have requested an interview with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken. According to Pro Football Talk, the Bengals will speak to (or already have spoken with) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, former Broncos coach Vance Joseph, Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, and Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons.