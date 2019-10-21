Lamar Jackson compared to Michael Vick by Seahawks, here's how he stacks up statistically

Lamar Jackson has proven plenty of doubters wrong in his second season in the NFL, from being able to throw the football to becoming the most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in the game. It's obvious Jackson is a game-changing talent, but his 2019 season goes beyond that -- he is currently on pace to have one of the greatest seasons for a dual-threat quarterback in league history.

Jackson threw for 143 yards and rushed for 116 in the Baltimore Ravens' 30-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the third game he's thrown for 100 yards and rushed for 100 yards this season. That's tied with Michael Vick (2004) and Russell Wilson (2014) for the most 100-yard passing and 100-yard rushing games in a second in league history, and it took Jackson just seven games to do it.

The Vick comparisons have begun for Jackson, who clearly is more than just a running quarterback.

"I always wanted to play against Michael Vick," said Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, via the Seattle Times. "I guess I got the new era with Lamar Jackson. He did his thing today. ... He might be the fastest guy I ever chased with the ball in his hands. He can make anything happen for that team, and they're all on the bandwagon with him getting what they're supposed to be getting out of their quarterback. We got a great one, too."

Jackson is the first player in NFL history with 100 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in back-to-back games. Through seven games, he has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,650 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 94.1 rating. He also has 83 carries for 576 yards and three touchdowns, leading the NFL with 6.9 yards per carry.

How historic has Jackson's season been to this point? Take a look at his numbers compared to all-time dual-threat quarterback Randall Cunningham in his best season as a dual-threat quarterback (1990) and Vick in his best (2006).



Pass Yards (Through 7 games) Pass Yards (Season) Rush Yards (Through 7 Games) Rush Yards (Season) Yards Per Carry Rush TD Randall Cunningham (1990) 1,665 3,466 358 942 7.98 5 Michael Vick (2006) 1,179 2,474 496 1,039 8.45 2 Lamar Jackson (2019) 1,650 3,771 (16-game pace) 576 1,317 (16-game pace) 6.94 3

Here's a look at the passing numbers between Cunningham, Vick, and Jackson in their best seasons:



Completion Percentage Pass TD INT QB Rating Randall Cunningham (1990) 58.28 30 13 91.6 Michael Vick (2006) 52.58 20 13 75.7 Lamar Jackson (2019) (16 game pace) 63.26 25 11 94.1

Not only is Jackson on pace to have one of the best statistical seasons ever for a quarterback (period), but he is also sixth in the league in rushing (576 yards). Dalvin Cook (725), Leonard Fournette (715), Christian McCaffrey (618), Nick Chubb (608) and Ezekiel Elliott (602) are the only players with more rushing yards than Jackson.

"He's 1-of-1," said Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, via NBC Sports Northwest. "You see he's special – some of the plays he had where he's running full speed and stops on a dime and lets the defender go past. You knew you were going to have your hands full containing him. We saw firsthand."

The NFL is learning how Jackson can take over a game as he continues his season for the ages. Not bad for a "running quarterback."