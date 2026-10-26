Following the Indianapolis Colts' firing of general manager Chris Ballard this month, one name that immediately surfaced as a potential call was former quarterback Peyton Manning, who spent 14 seasons with the franchise and won a championship as a four-time MVP.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Manning is not interested in a front office role at the NFL level at the moment, nor is Indianapolis expected to kick the tires on someone synonymous with Colts greatness and beloved by the organization

"The Colts have not approached Manning about their vacant GM job nor would the Hall of Fame quarterback be expected to be interested in the position, sources said," Schefter reported Sunday prior to the team's loss to Minnesota. "Manning has not trained or aspired to become an NFL general manager, not with all that he has going on in his life. The timing to become an NFL general manager, which requires day-to-day attention, would not be right, according to sources."

In disarray at 2-5 overall this season with three straight losses, Indianapolis moved on from Ballard last week after modest on-field results during his decade-long tenure as GM. Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said a change was a "deliberate" decision given the team's struggles.

"Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now," Irsay-Gordon wrote in a statement. "We will conduct a thorough search for our next general manager and take the time necessary to identify the right leader for the future of this organization.

"I also want to be clear: this decision does not change our goals for the season. We have a lot of football in front of us, and I expect us to compete, improve, and win football games."

Since 2021, Manning and his brother, Eli, have hosted Manningcast, an alternative broadcast of "Monday Night Football." Manning, that same year, expressed interest in an ownership role with the Denver Broncos — his other former team —but nothing materialized.

"I actually like what I'm doing now. I get to stay close to the game," Manning said about his broadcasting job at the time.

With the Colts, Manning took Indianapolis to the playoffs 11 times, winning a championship in 2006. He is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and passing attempts.

Trade deadline approaching

For now, Indianapolis has been transparent with other teams on the trade market that the franchise is interested in shopping talent ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, including star running back Jonathan Taylor.

New personnel director Ed Dodds is reportedly working closely with Irsay-Gordon and other decision-makers to determine trades and what moves would best benefit the franchise moving forward.

Edge rusher DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle Grover Stewart and offensive guard Quenton Nelson are considered the Colts' most attractive pieces in the market beyond Taylor. All three are on expiring contracts with the Colts, along with wideout Keenan Allen, who has 29 receptions for 258 yards and a score this season.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, no player is expected to be off-limits if Irsay-Gordon decides the Colts are "sellers" at the deadline. It is believed to depend on how Indianapolis fares in its next two games against Jacksonville and Dallas.

Irsay-Gordon's strongly worded statement following Ballard's firing suggests she believes all goals are still out in front of this team this fall, but Sunday's loss to the Vikings may have altered that confidence a bit.