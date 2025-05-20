Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a new contract sooner rather than later, and time is running out before the start of the 2025 season, when his focus shifts entirely to football. John Harbaugh said earlier this year the Ravens have engaged in internal discussions about Jackson's deal and the front office would manage the "salary cap dance."

Jackson, who represents himself in negotiations, posted a cryptic Instagram story over the weekend that seemingly touched on how converssations went the last time Baltimore and the two-time NFL MVP went to the bargaining table.

"Once I show my love they show me why they don't deserve it, right then soon as I put my guard down that's when they hurt me," Jackson wrote in small print attached to a photo during a youth football camp."

The Ravens and Jackson agreed to a five-year deal worth $260 million, which includes $185 million guaranteed, in April 2023 after a tumultuous timeline that included the former first-rounder being franchise tagged and requesting a trade.

Jackson is scheduled to make $43.5 million in 2025 on a $43.5 million salary cap number. The $52 million per year deal, which included a then record $72.5 million signing bonus, made Jackson the NFL's highest paid player. Jackson has a no-trade clause and ultimately holds leverage in this situation. He led the Ravens to another AFC North title last season and a wild-card playoff win over Pittsburgh before losing to Buffalo in the divisional round.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called Jackson a "stakeholder" and "partner" within the organization earlier this year, but refrained from diving into contract specifics.

Jackson set new career highs last season with 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes. He's the only player in NFL history to eclipse 4,000 yards passing and 900 yards rushing in the same season.