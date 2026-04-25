The NFL is charging towards the seventh and final round of the 2026 draft. As teams are thinking ahead to the upcoming season, they are using these final rounds to build depth and add special teams contributors. How successful will they be in that pursuit; the tale is told in the grades below.

Some of the notable prospects taken in the sixth-round over the past five years are Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith, Bills cornerback Christian Benford, Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington and Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick and every trade in our live blog.

This year, pick-by-pick grades are being used to create real-time team report cards, so keep this page open throughout the weekend.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

182. Broncos

183. Cardinals

184. Titans

185. Raiders

186. Giants

187. Commanders

188. Seahawks

189. Bengals

190. Saints

191. Patriots

192. Giants

193. Giants

194. Titans

195. Buccaneers

196. Panthers

197. Eagles

198. Patriots

199. Bengals

200. Panthers

201. Packers

202. Chargers

203. Jaguars

204. Chargers

205. Lions

206. Chargers

207. Rams

208. Raiders

209. Commanders

210. Chiefs

211. Ravens

212. Patriots

213. Lions

214. Colts

215. Falcons

216. Seahawks



