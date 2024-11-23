The Detroit Lions (9-1) can take another step toward earning the top seed in the NFC when they face the Indianapolis Colts (5-6) on Sunday afternoon. Detroit has won eight straight games and is coming off a 52-6 win over Jacksonville, marking the largest winning margin in franchise history. The Lions are one game ahead of Philadelphia and Minnesota in the loss column atop the conference standings. Indianapolis is one game back of Denver for the final AFC wild-card spot, and it is two games behind Houston in the AFC South.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Lions are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Colts vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is 50.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Colts vs. Lions spread: Lions -7.5

Colts vs. Lions over/under: 50.5 points

Colts vs. Lions money line: Lions -392, Colts +307

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis lost three straight games from the end of October to the middle of November, but it snapped that skid with a 28-27 win over the Jets last week. The Colts desperately needed that win to stay in contention for an AFC wild-card spot, especially since they have to travel to Denver next month. Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 20 of 30 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jets, and his second scoring run was the game-winning play.

The Colts are 3-2 in their five home games this season, picking up wins over the Bears, Steelers and Dolphins. One of those two losses came in a 29-27 final against Houston, so the Colts are not used to losing games with margin at home. They have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games, including four of their last five home games.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is the hottest team in the NFL right now, extending its winning streak to eight games with a 52-6 blowout against Jacksonville last week. The NFC-leading Lions have won nine of their first 10 games in a season for the first time since 1934. Their 46-point winning margin was the largest in franchise history, setting a team record for total yards (645) as well.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed 24 of 29 passes for 412 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions before getting to sit out in the fourth quarter. Running back David Montgomery had 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 11 receptions for 161 yards and two scores. The Lions have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games, and the Colts are 3-11 in their last 14 games as underdogs.

