On the same day his old quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with an injury for the Cleveland Browns, Amari Cooper found himself on the receiving end of a touchdown from his new signal-caller in Buffalo. Days after arriving via trade, the Bills pass catcher helped put his team ahead with his first catch in new threads, securing a 12-yard pass from Josh Allen to give Buffalo a third-quarter lead.

The 30-year-old Cooper was acquired by the Bills on Tuesday in a swap of draft picks, with Buffalo sending a 2025 third-round selection to Cleveland for the five-time Pro Bowler.

His touchdown catch put the Bills up 14-10 on the Tennessee Titans, and marked his third score of the season. His first two touchdowns of the 2024 campaign came with the Browns, who saw the former Dallas Cowboys star log a career-high 1,250 receiving yards in 2023.