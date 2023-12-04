The Miami Dolphins dominated the Washington Commanders 45-15 on Sunday in a game that was never really in doubt. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a 78-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and decided to have a little bit of fun as he orchestrated a new roller coaster touchdown celebration.

In a clip that was posted by the NFL's X account on Monday, several members of the Dolphins offense practiced the move for an upcoming episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" series.

On Sunday, Hill and several of his teammates sat in the end zone, while offensive lineman Robert Hunt safely strapped them in like they were on a roller coaster. In typical amusement park fashion, the group waved their arms high in the air to simulate being on a ride.

"I was like, 'OK, whoever scores, we're doing it,'" Hill said following Sunday's game. "It didn't matter who scored. We were going to do it regardless."

Hunt, along with wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and River Cracraft, came up with the celebration idea during practice last week.

The Dolphins' offense was flawless in the win as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 18-of-24 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ended up hauling in five passes for 157 yards and a pair of long touchdowns.

Hill currently leads the league with 1,481 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.