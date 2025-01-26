The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders aren't just fighting for the NFC title on Sunday; they're also continuing a longstanding division rivalry. And the emotions ran especially high during the Eagles' third touchdown of the day, with Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore flagged for unnecessary roughness after tussling with wide receiver A.J. Brown on back-to-back plays.

Brown and Lattimore, who has a well-known reputation for instigating opposing pass-catchers, were seen jawing late in the second quarter. On the Eagles' signature "Tush Push" quarterback sneak from Washington's 1-yard line, during which Jalen Hurts crossed over the goal line to put Philadelphia up 20-12, their exchange got physical, with both players trading shoves until officials rushed in to halt the spat.

Before the scuffle could be fully broken up, Brown managed to loosen Lattimore's helmet, which ultimately fell to the ground, but quickly raised his hands while the cornerback kept leaning in his direction. Only Lattimore was called for unnecessary roughness, which prompted the Eagles to go for a two-point try closer to the goal line; the Commanders stood tall, however, and kept Philly's lead to eight points.

Brown came back to score the Eagles' next touchdown on Philadelphia's ensuring series, hauling in his first scoring reception of the postseason.