Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may or may not have "urgency" to satisfy star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contract demands. At least one of Lamb's teammates has no worries about the All-Pro wideout's ongoing holdout, however, promising Tuesday that Lamb will be with the team for the start of the season.

"Obviously we miss him," pass rusher Micah Parsons said, per DallasCowboys.com. "He's one of the best people you can have in a locker room. I'm pretty sure he'll be here soon. ... CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not. He knows he's not going anywhere. The business side, they're gonna take care of it, no doubt about it. On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys."

Parsons isn't directly involved in Lamb's contract negotiations, but he added that he's been in contact with the wide receiver, who's skipped all of training camp in search of a long-term extension. Either way, the comments are the strongest indication to date from inside the organization regarding Lamb's future in Dallas. Especially after Lamb and Jones unofficially traded barbs with recent remarks about stagnant contract talks.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Lamb is likely pursuing top-five wide receiver money after leading the NFL in catches (135) and posting a career-high 1,749 receiving yards, plus 12 touchdowns, in 2023. Six different receivers secured new deals averaging at least $24 million per year this offseason, with Justin Jefferson ($35 million), A.J. Brown ($32 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million) leading the way.