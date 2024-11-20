The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one step closer to getting a key member of their offense back. Wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice and will play against the New York Giants in Week 12 on Sunday, according to The Athletic.

Evans has been sidelined since Week 7, when he went down with a hamstring injury in their loss against the Baltimore Ravens. He missed three games with what head coach Todd Bowles called "a moderate" hamstring injury. Evans hadn't previously missed a game since the 2022 season.

The 31-year-old missed games against the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers before the team's Week 11 bye. Evans was not placed on injured reserve, meaning he can return whenever he is ready.

So far this season, Evans has 26 receptions on 45 targets for 335 yards and six touchdowns in seven games.

When he suffered the injury, he was able to walk off the field and into the locker room on his own. In that same game, he became the 11th player in league history to score 100 receiving touchdowns and just the fifth to record all of them with the same franchise.

That defeat to the Ravens was not just a loss of a game, but they also lost Evans and fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin in that matchup. Godwin dislocated his ankle and is out for the remainder of the season. Without the pass-catching duo, the Bucs have lost their last three games after a 4-3 start.

Tampa Bay is now 7-6 and in second place in a close NFC South race.