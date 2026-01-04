Myles Garrett made NFL history, and in the process may have solidified his case as the greatest pass rusher of his era. The Cleveland Browns' perennial All-Pro broke the single-season sack record previously shared by Pittsburgh Steelers' veteran T.J. Watt and Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

History was made with 5:14 left during Cleveland's Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Garrett's record-breaking sack came against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Garrett made history despite a somewhat slow start to the season. After registering 4.0 sacks in the season's first six games, Garrett tallied 18.0 sacks over a nine-game stretch that included five sacks of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye back in Week 8.

After that tear, it appeared like a foregone conclusion that the record would belong to Garrett before the 2025 season ended. That changed, however, after the Steelers held Garrett without a sack during Week 17. The Bengals then held Garrett without a sack during the first three quarters of Sunday's game.

The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett broke a record that had initially been set by Strahan in 2001 and tied by Watt in 2021. Strahan broke former New York Jets standout Mark Gastineau's 17-year-old record in 2001, and Watt tied his mark of 21.5 sacks in 2021.

Single-season sack leaders

The NFL did not make sacks an official statistic until 1982. Pro Football Reference has an unofficial list of the all-time single-season sack leaders that includes players who played prior to '82. On their unofficial list, Al Baker's 23 sacks during the 1978 season served as the single-season record. Baker, the 1978 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, went onto enjoy a highly-successful 13-year career that included an unofficial tally of 131 sacks.

Pro Football Reference's list also includes three seasons where former Rams Hall of Famer Deacon Jones had at least 21.5 sacks. Jones, who famously coined the term "sack," was credited with 173.5 sacks during his legendary career.

Garrett's name now tops the list of the greatest individual season in NFL history as far as sacks are concerned. In the process, he has all but ended the argument in terms of being the best pass rusher of his era.