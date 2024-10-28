National Tight Ends Day has only been around since 2018, when George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo created it by accident. It's not even a set date -- rather, it's the fourth Sunday of October, which coincided with Week 8 this week. Regardless of the origin or the legitimacy of the holiday, tight ends celebrated in style across the NFL, from superstars to breakouts to surprises. On Sunday, tight ends compiled 177 catches, a single-day record, according to NFL research, and 14 different tight ends found the end zone. Here's who stood out most as we rank the performances:
1. George Kittle, 49ers
- 6 catches, 128 yards, 1 touchdown
It only makes sense that the holiday's founder (co-founder?) led the way. Along with his excellent blocking, Kittle was near-unstoppable in the passing game, outrunning and outmuscling defenders of all shapes and sizes, as he has done his entire career.
Mr. George #NationalTightEndsDay Kittle!— NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2024
📺: #DALvsSF on NBC/Peacock
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VevMayJnBK
It's a holiday! 🎁@gkittle46 x #NationalTightEndsDay— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 28, 2024
📺 #DALvsSF on NBC
NFL+ // https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh pic.twitter.com/Mm6tiepzFe
And he had a ton of fun doing so, as always.
No one:— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 28, 2024
Tight ends on #NationalTightEndsDay: 🤨🤪😤😂 pic.twitter.com/QQslSiTn23
The 49ers will be relying heavily on Kittle down the stretch of the season with Brandon Aiyuk out, and so far, so good, as evidenced by a 30-24 win.
Kittle also became the fifth 49er to reach the 500-career-catch milestone. Not bad!
2. Kyle Pitts, Falcons
- 4 catches, 91 yards, 2 touchdowns
Pitts got the party started early for Atlanta, scoring just over two minutes into the game and then again one quarter later.
Kirk to Pitts for the 41-yard TD on 4th and 3! #NationalTightEndsDay— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
📺: #ATLvsTB on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/74YVXJTf29
Oh no...— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 27, 2024
It looked like Pitts had his 2nd TD of the day... But did he lose the ball before reaching the endzone??
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Wbagh2hT7l
As you'll see, Pitts started his celebration a little early on the second one, but the score ended up being upheld. No one takes away touchdowns from tight ends on National Tight Ends Day!
3. Cade Otton, Buccaneers
- 9 catches, 81 yards, two touchdowns
This Falcons-Buccaneers game certainly wasn't lacking for tight end talent, and while Pitts got the win (and therefore gets a slight nod in these rankings), Otton was awfully impressive as well with a pair of scores of his own.
Cade Otton time. #NationalTightEndsDay— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
📺: #ATLvsTB on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/UKxppwoiSk
Cade Otton's second TD on #NationalTightEndsDay!— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
Bucs are back in it.
📺: #ATLvsTB on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/ZZDLInY3RP
Otton, like Kittle, is taking on an added load with teammates injured. Chris Godwin is out for the season, and Mike Evans will miss the next few weeks. Otton has 17 catches and 181 yards over his past two contests.
4. Trey McBride, Cardinals
- 9 catches, 124 yards
One could argue McBride deserves to be a lot higher in these rankings. In fact, in a normal week, he would be. But, again, this was no ordinary week. McBride was excellent in the Cardinals' 28-27 comeback win over the Dolphins, with seven catches and 106 yards in the second half alone.
Trey has got hops 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PamtdR09V0— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 27, 2024
5. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
- 10 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown
It hasn't been the Travis Kelce of old this season, but maybe the holiday gave him some powers. All three statistical categories above were season highs, and the touchdown was a vintage Patrick Mahomes-Kelce connection near the end zone.
TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS HAS ARRIVED 🏹 pic.twitter.com/MiiuJPHeJD— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 27, 2024
6. Adam Trautman, Broncos
- 4 catches, 85 yards, 1 touchdowns
Adam Trautman??? Adam Trautman!!! The Broncos tight end had the catch of the day as Denver cruised to victory.
HOLY HANDS TEAM!! What a grab for TE Adam Trautman 🙌 #NationalTightEndsDay— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
📺: #CARvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/rhHjvzE4O2
Trautman entered the game with two catches for 32 yards all year, proving anyone and everyone (tight end-wise) could get in on the action.
7. Tucker Kraft, Packers
- 3 catches, 78 yards, 1 touchdown
Kraft continued his strong campaign, showing off his impressive skill set: size, speed, toughness and an ability to get it done in the red zone.
Tucker Kraft with some serious YAC!— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
📺: #GBvsJAX on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/9l2P89UmI5
A TD for a TE.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 27, 2024
Happy National Tight Ends Day from Tucker Kraft!#GBvsJAX pic.twitter.com/drhQGzDwE8
8. David Njoku, Browns
- 5 catches, 61 yards, 1 touchdown
If Trautman had the catch of the day, Njoku certainly wasn't far behind as the Browns shocked the Ravens.
Jameis to Njoku to celebrate #NationalTightEndsDay!— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
📺: #BALvsCLE on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/yBLlT5hS5B
Tight ends Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews, Dalton Kincaid, Evan Engram, Tyler Conklin, Brock Wright and Nate Adkins also found the end zone on a day where the position shined through and through.