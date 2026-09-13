We are back! The first NFL Sunday of the year is here, and it's time to shift our attention from our loved ones to our sports betting apps. There are plenty of ways to win or lose money when it comes to betting on the NFL, but one of the most popular options has become anytime touchdown scorers.

One reason is that the odds are juicier. If you're a Los Angeles Chargers fan and think Keaton Mitchell is going to be Mike McDaniel's De'Von Achane, maybe you'll take a flier on him to find the end zone at +340. If you think rookie running back Jeremiyah Love scores a touchdown in his first NFL game, +205 doesn't seem like a bad bet. Maybe Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in his first game with the Minnesota Vikings. He's listed at +275.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 1. These will not be predictable choices like a Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long-shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a wide receiver that dominated right off the bat as a rookie last year.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Week 1 picks, odds, best bets: Aaron Rodgers beats Falcons, Broncos upset Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Jordan Dajani

1. Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka (+180)

There's no more Mike Evans in Tampa, and I'm expecting second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to play a major role in Baker Mayfield's offense. The Ohio State product started off his rookie season hot, catching 25 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns in his first five games of the year. He can get off to a similar start in 2026 against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that still has a few questions to answer.

2. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (-115)

Check out this insane stat I discovered: Saquon Barkley has scored at least one touchdown in EIGHT STRAIGHT meetings vs. Washington!

I've seen Barkley anytime TD listings around -200 in the past, so getting him at -115 almost qualifies as "value." The Philadelphia Eagles are debuting a new-look offense on Sunday, but expect Barkley to still be an important piece of this attack as both a runner and receiver. Plus, don't forget that the Washington Commanders had what was statistically the worst defense in the NFL last year, allowing 384 yards of total offense per game. I don't bet on first touchdown scorers, but Barkley at +500 is definitely an option to consider as well.

3. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (+250)

Lamar Jackson's disappointing 2025 campaign was headlined by a hamstring injury that held him back even when he returned to the lineup. His 349 yards rushing marked a career low, as did his two rushing touchdowns. Jackson is now finally healthy and ready to take off. The Indianapolis Colts don't have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, but with three new starters on the interior of his offensive line, Jackson is probably going to have to get out of the pocket and scramble.

Believe it or not, Jackson is statistically the best Week 1 quarterback in NFL history. The Baltimore Ravens average 33.3 points per game in Week 1s with Jackson starting, so I'm expecting some touchdowns in Indy this Sunday.

4. Chargers WR Quentin Johnston (+130)

Quentin Johnston has now put together back-to-back seasons with 700 yards receiving and eight touchdowns despite the slow start to his NFL career, and the Chargers now have Mike McDaniel at offensive coordinator. I'm not saying Johnston is Tyreek Hill, but could the tall speedster play that kind of role in this new-look offense when it comes to the deep shots? That's what I started thinking about when he caught this 65-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert with the first-team offense in the preseason.

5. Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter (+950)

I said no long shots, but I'll pull them out for special occasions. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 -- the franchise that traded down in the 2025 NFL Draft to allow the Jags to draft who James Gladstone believes is a generational player.

Travis Hunter is expected to play more cornerback this year, but that doesn't mean he's going to see zero reps on offense. With the Browns in town, I think Liam Coen is going to draw up something interesting for the former No. 2 overall pick in the red zone. Sort of like a, "Hey, we won this trade. Mason Graham can't do that!"

I mean, +950 seems like a decent value. I'm not sure I'd recommend this if it were +400.

Other random player props I like