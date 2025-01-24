Each of the NFL's remaining four teams have submitted their final injury report ahead of Sunday's conference championship games.

Two of the NFL's four remaining teams may be without one starter on Sunday. The Bills will have at least one starter out, and they could possibly be without a second starter on defense for Sunday's AFC title game showdown with Kansas City. While facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is tough enough, doing so without two starters makes the task even more daunting.

Here's a look at each team's final injury repots.

NFC Championship: Commanders vs. Eagles (-6)

Cosmi is a pretty big loss for Washington, especially when you consider the fact that the Commanders are facing a stout Eagles defensive line, led by Jalen Carter, who had two sacks in Philadelphia's divisional round win over the Rams. Chris Paul, a 2022 seventh-round pick who appeared in six games during the regular season, is expected to replace Cosmi in the starting lineup. Paul has eight career NFL starts that includes seven starts during the 2023 season.

For the Eagles, Jurgens was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days. If Jurgens can't go, he will be replaced in the starting lineup by Nick Gates, a six-year veteran who started in one game earlier this season. Gates has 42 career starts that include two starts during the 2022 playoffs as a member of the Giants.

After not practicing the previous two days, tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) will play after being a full practice participant on Friday. Like Goedert, quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee) and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) do not have injury designations for Sunday's game after being limited earlier in the week.

AFC Championship: Bills vs. Chiefs (-2)

Along with Rapp, Kansas City might have to face Patrick Mahomes and Co. without another defensive starter if Benford can't go. Benford did not practice on Friday after being limited the previous two days.

Cam Lewis is slated to replace Rapp, while Kaiir Elam is in line to replace Benford in the starting lineup if Benford can't go. Lewis recored 68 tackles and an interception while making six starts during the regular season. A 2022 first-round pick, Elam appeared in 13 games during the regular season while receiving four starts. He recorded his first career fumble recovery during Buffalo's Week 9 win over the Dolphins.