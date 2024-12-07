Kirk Cousins will have a chance at a revenge game this week when the Atlanta Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins spent the last six seasons in Minnesota before tearing his Achilles and signing a four-year contract with the Falcons this offseason. After leading Atlanta to a 6-3 start, Cousins has struggled, as he has six interceptions and no touchdowns the last three games, so can daily Fantasy football players trust Cousins or other Falcons when making Week 14 NFL DFS picks? Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had one catch for nine yards over the last two weeks and Atlanta is averaging just 12 points over its last three contests, so should you pursue other rosters in the NFL DFS player pool when forming a Week 14 NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 14 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ($6,000 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Murray threw for 260 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions last week, but the most uplifting part of his performance for daily Fantasy football players was his rushing production. Murray rushed for his most yards (48) last week since Week 7 and his rushing upside has been a major appeal for rostering Murray in NFL DFS lineups.

The Cardinals play the Seahawks and although Murray only rushed for nine yards on two attempts against Seattle in Week 12, he had his second-best passing performance of the season with 285 yards. The Cardinals only scored six points in that game, so the coaches will likely try to create a new way to attack Seattle in this matchup, and if that includes asking Murray to scramble and run more, he can be a significant asset in NFL DFS picks at his price. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). Jeudy had the fourth-highest scoring week for a wide receiver in PPR formats this season with nine receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown in a 41-32 loss to the Broncos on Monday Night Football last week. He's the WR3 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis since Jameis Winston took over as the starter in Week 8 with at least five receptions and more than 70 yards in all five games.

The Browns have more than 45 pass attempts in three of five games with Winston as the starter as they are allowing him to create plays, even if they lead to turnovers. Cleveland is 2-3 with Winston as the starter and the Browns are 6.5-point underdogs against the Steelers, according to the latest Week 14 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus. But trailing leads to more throws by Winston, which leads to more targets for Jeudy. Given Jeudy's steady production, it's difficult to find a receiver with a higher floor than him and he doesn't come at a premier price for NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

