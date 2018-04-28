NFL Draft: Vince Young botches easy name while announcing pick, later apologizes
Vince Young had some serious trouble with a very simple name while announcing a pick on Friday
The biggest problem with making a big announcement on live television is that you only get one chance to do it, and if you mess it up, you're likely going to live in infamy on the internet for the rest of time. You can probably just ask Warren Beatty about that.
Although the NFL Draft didn't turn into the 2017 Oscars on Friday, Vince Young did have some trouble while announcing a draft pick for the Titans.
Now, there are a lot of names in the draft that aren't easy to pronounce, like USC linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Young didn't have to pronounce a name with that. When Young took the podium to announce the 41st overall pick in the draft, all he had to do was pronounce the name "Harold Landry," but that didn't happen, and things went south quickly.
Here's Young announcing the pick, and as you'll notice, he basically decided to make up a new first name for Landry.
Either someone did Vince Young dirty with their awful handwriting or that man has no idea how to pronounce the name Harold pic.twitter.com/bnd9kNvY5E— Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) April 27, 2018
Meet "Honor" Landry, the new linebacker for the Titans.
After Young left the stage, everyone on Twitter was pretty stunned that he managed to botch an easy name like Harold.
In Young's defense, the draft cards are some time difficult to read because they're handwritten. For example, here's a loot at Tom Brady's draft card from 2000.
Of course, if that's what happened, Young didn't use it as an excuse when he apologized for butchering the name shortly after he made the pick.
The good news for Young is that you could probably argue that he didn't even make the biggest gaffe of the night, because that honor belongs to former Giants player Chris Canty. While announcing New York's third round pick of Lorenzo Carter, Canty got Carter's school completely wrong.
Of course, all of this pales in comparison to the time that former Jets fullback Tony Richardson misspelled "JETS" before a New York pick in the 2017 draft.
