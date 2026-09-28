The NFL has asked the Department of Homeland Security to remove a social media video featuring highlights of Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins. Homeland Security posted the highlight reel in response to a social media post claiming that a migrant caravan was approaching the U.S. border.

DHS posted the video Sunday night with the text, "Our time has come." The video started with a clip of Dawkins saying, "The time has come," then showed a series of his patented booming hits.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed Monday that the league has asked the DHS to remove the video. It was still posted as of 5 p.m. ET.

Dawkins addressed the matter himself, writing, "Let's be clear: I didn't give permission for my name, image, and likeness to be used by anybody," he said. "Take a deep breath. Let's all be blessed."

The reason behind asking for the post to be taken down is that neither the Eagles nor the NFL gave consent for the footage to be used, according to The Athletic.

DHS addressed the post in a brief statement:

"DHS is playing lockdown defense at the border. We will use every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe."

Dawkins' physical prowess led to his eventual Hall of Fame induction in 2018. A nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, Dawkins spent the majority of his 16-year NFL career with the Eagles, who selected him with the 61st overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Dawkins was a key member of Eagles teams that appeared in four consecutive NFC title games from 2001-04. In 2004, Dawkins helped Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.