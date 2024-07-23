Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Vacation time is officially over in the NFL. By the end of the day today, a total of 28 teams will be in training camp, and by the end of the day tomorrow, all 32 teams will be in camp. And not that anyone's keeping track, but we're also less than 10 DAYS away from the first preseason game of the NFL season and that will happen on Aug. 1 with the Bears facing the Texans in the Hall of Fame Game.

I think what I'm trying to say here is that you have officially survived the offseason and football is BACK. All right, let's get to the rundown.

1. NFL inching closer to an 18-game schedule

The NFL went more than 40 years before expanding the regular-season schedule from 16 to 17 games, but it's starting to look like the 17-game schedule might soon be on its way out after just three years.

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell revealed this week that the union has started talking with the league about the possibility of pushing the schedule to 18 games.

Howell confirmed that he's talked with the league. "We have talked at a very, very, very high level superficially, with a recognition … about, 'Yeah, this is something that we should be talking about. And we should really kick the tires and understand what else goes into that decision-making process,'" the NFLPA director told the Washington Post.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can't just expand the schedule to 18 games. The NFLPA has to be on board with the idea, and the good news for the NFL is that it's starting to seem like the NFLPA is on board with the idea. "The simple fact of the matter is when you have a growing enterprise and there are opportunities within that intervening period of time where progress could be made and you could tweak the existing CBA legal document, why wouldn't you want to do that," Howell said. Roger Goodell wants to see an 18-game schedule happen. We know the NFL is definitely pushing for an 18-game schedule, and that's because Goodell came out and admitted it before the draft. Back in April, the NFL commissioner said it would make sense for the league

The current CBA expires following the 2030 season and if an 18-game schedule is going to happen before that, the NFL and NFLPA would have to come to an agreement. As CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones noted last month, the NFL and NFLPA could also simply agree to rip up the current CBA and negotiate a new one that includes an 18-game schedule. With both sides appearing to be in favor of an 18-game schedule, it won't be surprising at all if we see it happen at some point within the next five years.

If you're wondering what an 18-game schedule might look like, we broke down how it might work back in May, and you can check that out here.

2. Ranking quarterbacks based on the support they have around them

A few weeks ago, we ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL, but this week, we decided to add a twist to that by ranking the top quarterbacks based on how good their support system is. With that in mind, Cody Benjamin took a look at which quarterback has the best combination of weapons, offensive linemen, coaches and defensive help.

Basically, he ranked each quarterback based on who has the best support. And Patrick Mahomes didn't even crack the top five. Mahomes is definitely the best QB in the NFL right now, but the Chiefs ranked sixth on Cody's list in terms of how much support they give their quarterback.

Here's a look at the five teams that are giving their QB the most support this year:

1. Lions QB Jared Goff. "David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are a thunder-and-lightning combo behind arguably the league's best line, Amon-Ra St. Brown is an elite chain-mover, and Sam LaPorta is just getting started as another safety valve. Throw in Ben Johnson and Dan Campbell, who refuse to dial down their aggression as decision-makers, and it's no wonder the new Lions seem here to stay."

2. 49ers QB Brock Purdy. "Christian McCaffrey is the centerpiece as Kyle Shanahan's do-it-all utility man, with the rugged, explosive Samuel in a similar role. If Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation isn't resolved, robbing the group of a true downfield target, they would dip."

3. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. "Saquon Barkley's name is arguably bigger than his resume, but his All-Pro juice behind a typically sturdy line and alongside such a dominant one-two punch out wide could -- should? -- propel Hurts to another MVP candidacy."

4. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. "Few quarterbacks, if any, enjoy such an electric cast of characters like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle; De'Von Achane also offers lightning speed out of the backfield, giving Mike McDaniel a truly video-game-like spread."

5. Vikings QB Sam Darnold/J.J. McCarthy. "The O-line isn't perfect, but everything else is in place: Aaron Jones is splashy, even if he's in town as a rental, and the trio of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson is nearly unmatched across the NFL."

You can check out Cody's full top 10 list here.

3. Raiders get unfriendly welcome at training camp near Los Angeles

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Raiders will be heading to Los Angeles for training camp, and it seems that the Rams and Chargers aren't very happy about that fact. The two teams decided to enforce an obscure NFL policy that rarely gets used.

According to the policy, the Raiders' decision to hold training camp near L.A. means they're essentially infringing on the home territory of both the Rams and Chargers.

"Every club has an exclusive home territory extending 75 miles in all directions from the exterior corporate borders of the city for which it holds a franchise. If another club holds its preseason training camp within that exclusive territory then it cannot be marketed locally," the policy states, via ESPN.com.

Due to this rule, the Raiders will now be facing a few restrictions at camp:

The Raiders aren't allowed to advertise the fact that they're holding training camp in Los Angeles.

The team's training camp practices will be closed to fans with the exception of a few lucky season-ticket holders and some VIPs.

The Raiders are holding camp in Costa Mesa, California, which is about 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The rookies have already reported to camp and the veterans will be joining them on Tuesday. The Chargers and Rams could have given the Raiders permission to promote their trip to L.A., but the two teams blocked that from happening.

The Raiders spent 13 seasons in Los Angeles (1982-94), so they're extremely popular in the area and it seems that the Chargers and Rams just didn't want to compete with that popularity. You can read more about the situation here.

4. Derek Carr on verge of setting unfortunate NFL record

There are 32 teams in the NFL, and over the course of league history, no quarterback has ever lost to all of them. As a matter of fact, no QB has ever even lost to 31 different teams, but that could change this year with Derek Carr now on the cusp of setting the unfortunate record.

Since his rookie year in 2014, Carr has lost to 30 of the NFL's 32 teams, and there's a chance that by the end of the 2024 season, he could become the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to all 32 teams.

Here's a look at the two teams Carr has never suffered a loss against (and, yes, one of them is the Raiders):

Panthers. Since the Panthers are a division opponent, Carr will be facing them twice in 2024. The Saints play the Panthers at home in Week 1 before facing them on the road in Week 9. If he loses either one of those games, he'll become the first QB in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams.

Since the Panthers are a division opponent, Carr will be facing them twice in 2024. The Saints play the Panthers at home in Week 1 before facing them on the road in Week 9. If he loses either one of those games, he'll become the first QB in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams. Raiders. If the Saints lose just once to the Panthers, that will set the stage for a Week 17 showdown with the Raiders. Carr will certainly be looking to get revenge on his old team, but if the Raiders beat the Saints, then Carr will become the first QB in NFL history to lose to all 32 teams. If the Saints sweep the Panthers, Carr would still make history if he loses to the Raiders, and that's because he'd be the first QB to lose to 31 different teams.

If Carr does break the record, he'll likely hold it for a while. Joe Flacco is the only other active quarterback who has lost to at least 30 teams and he's now a back up in Indianapolis, so it's unlikely we'll see him lose to all 32 teams (he would need to lose to the Lions and Buccaneers to hit that mark).

Russell Wilson has lost to 29 different teams, and he'll hit 32 if he loses to the Browns, Eagles and Steelers. However, he definitely won't be hitting 32 this year since he's playing for one of the teams that he's never lost to.

5. Vikings to honor Khyree Jackson during 2024 season

The Vikings experienced a serious tragedy on July 6 when Khyree Jackson was tragically killed in a car crash along with two of his friends. Although the rookie corner never played a down for the team, the organization is still planning to honor Jackson, who was taken with a fourth-round pick in April.

Here is what the Vikings are planning to do to honor Jackson:

The team will help pay for his funeral. The Vikings will be contributing $20,000 to the cost of Jackson's funeral, which will be held on Friday. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and several other members of the organization are expected to attend.

The Vikings will be contributing $20,000 to the cost of Jackson's funeral, which will be held on Friday. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and several other members of the organization are expected to attend. Jackson's number and locker won't be reissued in 2024. Jackson was set to wear No. 31, a number the Vikings won't be handing out to anyone this year. The Vikings have also decided to keep Jackson's locker intact at the team facility for the rest of the season.

Jackson was set to wear No. 31, a number the Vikings won't be handing out to anyone this year. The Vikings have also decided to keep Jackson's locker intact at the team facility for the rest of the season. Vikings will wear a decal to honor Jackson. The team will wear helmet decals with Jackson's initials for the entire season.

The Vikings will also be hosting Jackson' family host at a private celebration of life event that will be held in Minnesota. You can read more details about the Vikings' plans here.

6. Extra points: Ja'Marr Chase unlikely to get an extension this year

