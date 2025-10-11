Dillon Gabriel is set to make just his second NFL start for the Cleveland Browns in his rookie season, and although it hasn't come at the NFL level, he is older and has more football experience than other non-rookie quarterbacks such as Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Gabriel took his first college snap in 2019 when Williams and Maye were still in high school, and he started 64 games over six college seasons, gaining additional eligibility through the COVID-19 pandemic and injury. He threw for more than 3,100 yards in each of the five seasons he played more than three games, and graduated as the FBS all-time leader in passing touchdowns (155) while playing at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon.

The 24-year-old rookie threw for 190 yards against the Vikings in his first NFL start last week, but the SportsLine Machine Learning Model expects his passing volume to increase in his second start, projecting him for 230 passing yards.

Dillon Gabriel, Browns, 220+ passing yards (+247)

David Montgomery Lions, 60+ rushing yards (+250)

Darren Waller, Dolphins, anytime touchdown scorer (+290)

Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards at Oregon last year, which was eighth in college football, before being selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his debut against the Vikings last week, and now that he's had his taste of NFL football, the model projects a stronger performance in his second start. The Browns return from London to play the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers are allowing the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season. Pittsburgh is allowing 260.5 passing yards per game this year, including 350 yards to Carson Wentz in Week 4 before the bye week.

The Steelers haven't played elite quarterbacks either. Wentz, Drake Maye and Sam Darnold all threw for more than 220 yards, while Justin Field finished with 218 passing yards.

David Montgomery Lions, 60+ rushing yards (+250)

Montgomery had a season-high 18 carries last week for 65 yards in Detroit's 37-24 win over the Bengals. He rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries against the Ravens in Week 3, as he's reached 60 rushing yards in two of his last three contests. Montgomery played one more snap than Jahmyr Gibbs (33 to 32) last week, and part of that was due to game script, but also as a way to keep both Montgomery and Gibbs healthy throughout the season and for a likely Lions playoff run.

The 28-year-old has at least nine carries on 20 snaps in all five games this season, and the Lions may look to control the time of possession and run more on Sunday Night Football against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs rank 21st in rushing defense (123.4 yards per game) and 26th in yards per rush (4.8).

Darren Waller, Dolphins, anytime touchdown scorer (+290)

Waller's snap percentage increased from 28% to 58% in his first two games of the season over the last two weeks after his one-year retirement from the NFL. The 33-year-old had two touchdowns against the Jets in his return, and he scored again last week while securing all five of his targets for 78 yards against the Panthers. Waller's return comes at an opportune time with Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the season, and Waller figures to be a key part of the passing attack the remainder of the season.

The Dolphins play the Chargers, who are coming off losses to the Giants and Commanders. The model projects Waller to score a touchdown in 41% of simulations.

