NFL minicamp overreactions: Kyler Murray blowing chance as Vikings QB1? Colts regretting Alec Pierce deal?

We are inching ever closer to the start of the 2026 NFL season. Until we get to Seattle for the Week 1 opener between the Seahawks and Patriots, however, we have to make do with what we've got: offseason workouts. Fortunately for us, the offseason program is getting a shot in the arm over the next week as it transitions from OTAs to mandatory minicamp.

Unlike OTAs, minicamp is mandatory, which means we're getting as close to a full view of each franchise as we can at this point in the year. While full contact is reserved for training camp later this summer, this period allows us to take the temperature of various players, position battles and each team's overall outlook for the upcoming campaign.

Because we're starved for football, we'll naturally inflate every rep, who is playing alongside whom and any other nugget that leaks out of these minicamp workouts. To help sift through the storylines, we're going to highlight some of the more notable narratives coming out of camps and determine whether they're worth taking stock of or merely overreactions.

Kyler Murray losing inside edge in QB competition

Overreactions or reality: Overreaction

One of the top storylines throughout the NFL right now is the quarterback battle between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy. Given the stakes of Minnesota either contending in the NFC North or faltering for the second straight year depending on how this competition shakes out, it's naturally going to be put under the microscope.

Since Murray arrived following his release from the Cardinals, he's been viewed as having the inside track at the starting job over McCarthy, who struggled mightily in 2025. However, alarm bells began ringing after Tuesday's minicamp session.

As noted by ESPN, Murray got the first crack at 7-on-7 reps and threw interceptions on his first two passes. He also said one of the more difficult aspects of adjusting to Minnesota's offense has been splitting reps amid this competition.

"The toughest part is, again, I was [in Arizona] for seven years. I know I had two different offensive systems, but at the same time you're getting all those reps," Murray said this week. "Now, having to split reps, me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning the offense, that's probably the toughest part."

Kyler Murray MIN • QB • #1 CMP% 68.3 YDs 962 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 5.98 View Profile

While the Vikings would probably like to see Murray hit the ground running, I don't think this rises to the level of him losing much ground in this battle with McCarthy. As Murray noted, he's not only in the early stages of learning the offense, but he's also getting just a slice of the reps, which creates an even steeper uphill climb.

This is still very early in the process, and Murray's experience and talent should continue to give him the inside track at the job. If he continues to throw interceptions during training camp and falters in his limited reps, then we can put him on alert.

Bears left tackle battle coming into focus

Overreaction vs. reality: Reality

The Chicago Bears were one of the surprise teams of 2025, winning the NFC North in Year 1 of the Ben Johnson era. As they look to carry that momentum into 2026, the battle to protect Caleb Williams' blindside is one of the key storylines of these offseason workouts. Currently, Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie are the top players duking it out, and it appears we have an early leader in the clubhouse.

As noted by ESPN, Jones has taken all of the first-team reps this spring after re-signing with the team on a one-year deal earlier this offseason. Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2022, had a tumultuous 2025 campaign that included injuries and a benching. However, it seems he has a fresh start this year, and Ben Johnson even acknowledged that the tackle is "a lot more comfortable in what's being asked of him."

With Wills, who signed a one-year deal with Chicago in March, working with the third-team unit at points during camp, it appears Jones will line up as the Bears' starting left tackle when they open training camp.

Colts made mistake extending Alec Pierce

Overreactions or reality: Overreaction

Alec Pierce was viewed as one of, if not the top, wide receivers on the free-agent market this offseason, but Indianapolis extended him before he reached the open market. The 26-year-old inked a four-year, $114 million contract but is now recovering from left ankle surgery he underwent earlier this offseason.

Pierce, who is not participating in minicamp, noted that the recovery timeline can range from four to six months, which means he could be sidelined well into training camp and possibly miss the preseason.

That doesn't exactly flood the Colts with confidence after pushing a ton of capital into the middle of the table to retain Pierce, but this also doesn't reach the level of buyer's remorse quite yet.

A procedure to repair the ankle had been a long time coming, as Pierce acknowledged it had been nagging him since 2024 and continued to worsen to the point that surgery became the only option. Sure, having Pierce locked and loaded throughout the summer would be ideal for the Colts, especially after trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers this offseason. If this procedure has him firing on all cylinders by the regular season, this will be just a blip on the radar.

Brian Thomas Jr. primed for bounce-back season

Overreaction vs. reality: Reality

Brian Thomas Jr. was sensational during his rookie season, topping 1,200 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns. He then endured a sophomore slump, logging 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

With Jacksonville ushering in Travis Hunter, trading for and extending Jakobi Meyers last season and relying on the emerging Parker Washington, Thomas has suddenly started to fly under the radar. However, the former first-round pick may be primed for a bounce-back season in 2026 that reminds folks of his top-tier status.

During the early stages of minicamp, Thomas has impressed, beating Jacksonville's stable of corners and connecting with Trevor Lawrence on a number of deep balls.

Thomas is just 23 years old and oozes talent. The LSU product admittedly had a down year, but you certainly can't write him off. In fact, it seems likely we'll see someone much closer to the 2024 version than the 2025 version this season.

Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers will both be ready Week 1

Overreactions or reality: Overreaction

The Giants are one of the sleeper teams entering the 2026 season, but they can only emerge and push for playoff contention if two of their key skill-position players are healthy. Last season, New York lost both running back Cam Skattebo (ankle) and wideout Malik Nabers (torn ACL) to injury. If both can be on the field for Week 1, the Giants' ceiling is, for the sake of being punny, giant. But they may get only half of this duo out of the gate.

During minicamp, Skattebo took part in team drills for the first time since he dislocated his ankle, fractured his tibia and ruptured his deltoid ligament. This was a significant step for the back, who will be the main pillar of New York's rushing attack, and it seems he's well on his way to being a full go for Week 1.

As for the key weapon in the passing game, the Giants are still waiting for Nabers to return to the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said he's "hopeful" Nabers will be back soon, and general manager Joe Schoen expressed confidence that the wideout will be "fine" for Week 1.

That said, we're not penciling in Nabers, who needed an additional cleanup procedure on that torn ACL and repaired meniscus earlier this offseason, until he's catching passes on the practice field.

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Christian Gonzalez attending camp suggests upcoming extension

Overreactions or reality: Overreaction

In an offseason filled with mega extensions, there's still one that hasn't been executed in Foxborough. All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez is extension-eligible and likely to warrant what could prove to be a market-setting deal. Given that no deal has come across the wire to this point, it was fair to wonder whether Gonzalez would be at Patriots minicamp this week after electing to stay away from the club during OTAs. But when Day 1 of minicamp rolled around, No. 0 was in attendance and participated on a limited basis.

With Gonzalez reporting, one might assume the two sides are progressing toward getting a deal done. However, his mere presence doesn't exactly suggest that. Nowadays, players don't hold out in the traditional sense. Instead, they report and conduct a hold-in, participating on a limited basis or not at all. This practice gets their point across without subjecting them to fines. So just because Gonzalez was at minicamp doesn't necessarily mean a deal is imminent.

Gonzalez, who has a base salary of $2.26 million this season and is under team control through 2027, said this week he hopes to get something done and wants "to be rewarded as a Patriot."