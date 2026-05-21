Moves have been made, rosters are largely set, and the NFL offseason has now migrated to on-field workouts to lay the foundation for the 2026 season.

Sure, there will be some signings, trades and releases that'll spill out between now and Week 1, but what we see from each club is mostly what we're going to get. That sets up nicely to take a step back, look at the work each front office has done over the last few months and hand out grades.

We've already struck a red pen through the AFC, and now it's the NFC's turn. Check out offseason grades for each team in the conference below.

AFC offseason grades: Raiders build well around Fernando Mendoza, Jaguars make puzzling moves Tyler Sullivan

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: B-

We're assuming the Eagles will get rid of A.J. Brown in some form or fashion (a trade to the Patriots?), so we're slotting him in with the departures and formulating our grade accordingly. There were a lot of notable names heading out the door this offseason for Philadelphia, particularly on defense. That said, Jonathan Greenard is a solid replacement for Jaelan Phillips, and Riq Woolen will help the secondary in the absence of Blankenship, so Howie Roseman has patched things up nicely.

As it relates to Brown, Roseman has seemingly rebuilt the receiver room with his exit in mind, trading up in the first round of the draft to bring him Makai Lemon, while also bringing in veterans Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown. With DeVonta Smith slated to elevate to WR1 in this offense, this is a solid retooling by Philadelphia.

Dallas Cowboys: A-

The Cowboys defense was abysmal in 2025, and they've done a good job this offseason trying to rectify it. After allowing the most passing yards in the league, they went out and deployed top resources to improve the unit, drafting safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round. This comes after signing safety Jalen Thompson and corner Cobie Durant in free agency. Dallas also traded for linebacker Dee Winters during the draft, adding another veteran piece.

The last major shoe to drop for the Cowboys is whether or not they'll sign receiver George Pickens to a long-term extension. That said, the organization ensured he'll remain in Dallas for 2026 after placing the franchise tag on him. With the offense not losing any major pieces and the defense improving, the Cowboys should be far more competitive this season on both sides of the ball.

Washington Commanders: B+

The Commanders rightfully operated this offseason like a team that gave up the most yards in the entire NFL. GM Adam Peters spent the last few months working to help bring the defense to a more competitive level, and Washington has brought in some notable figures to do just that.

Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson should help give the Commanders more of a pass-rushing presence off the edge, while the middle of the defense should see a significant boost with the arrival of first-round linebacker Sonny Styles. Nick Cross, Amik Robertson, and Leo Chenal should also help raise the floor of the unit.

Defense wasn't the only side of the ball Washington addressed. One of the more underrated free agent signings this cycle was the Commanders inking a three-year, $30 million deal with former Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo. After notching career highs in receptions and receiving yards last season, Okonkwo fits perfectly with Jayden Daniels, who has had an affinity for getting his tight ends involved. It wouldn't be surprising to see Okonkwo command the second-most targets after Terry McLaurin.

New York Giants: A

The most notable addition the Giants made this offseason was hiring former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. This is the first time the franchise has hired a head coach who has previously won a Super Bowl. Harbaugh should immediately raise the floor while also getting the most out of what is an exciting group of young talent headlined by quarterback Jaxson Dart.

But Harbaugh was just the tip of the iceberg. In free agency, Harbaugh brought in former Ravens Isaiah Likely and Patrick Ricard while also adding veteran receiver Darnell Mooney. The Giants also traded up to draft wideout Malachi Fields in the third round. Losing Wan'Dale Robinson stings, but the return of Malik Nabers, along with Darius Slayton, keeps the receiver unit strong.

Dexter Lawrence was another notable departure after being traded to Cincinnati for the No. 10 overall pick, but New York has a surplus of talent along the defensive line, so moving on from him is palatable. That's especially true after drafting linebacker Arvell Reese with the No. 5 overall pick. Meanwhile, the pick the Giants acquired in the Lawrence trade turned into Francis Mauigoa, who will further protect Dart along the offensive line. It's hard not to love the moves Joe Schoen made this spring.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: C

It feels like more talent went out the door than came in this offseason for the Bears. The most notable move was trading DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, but Chicago added a plethora of receivers on the roster, and the emergence of 2025 second-rounder Luther Burden III throughout his rookie season likely gave the organization the confidence to move off Moore.

The Bears used the No. 25 overall pick to add Thieneman to a safety room that saw both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker leave in free agency.

Green Bay Packers: C-

It doesn't feel like Green Bay got noticeably better this offseason. The Packers made moves along the defense, adding Hargrave, Franklin and Cisse, but none of those exactly move the needle. Meanwhile, they lost Quay Walker, who led the team in tackles last season, and Rashan Gary, who was second behind Micah Parsons in sacks.

When you throw in the loss of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley (hired as the Dolphins' head coach), the defense could take a bit of a step back.

Moreover, Romeo Doubs was one of their most reliable receivers, and both Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins were solid along the offensive line.

Minnesota Vikings: C

The success or failure of this offseason will fall on the shoulders of Kyler Murray. If Minnesota can tap into Murray's talent and get slightly above-average quarterback play, it might pick up right where it left off in 2024 when Sam Darnold was under center.

However, that's easier said than done, as Murray hasn't been the most durable player during his career, missing 30 of a possible 68 games over the past five seasons. There's a high ceiling with the addition of Murray, who is likely to win the quarterback battle against J.J. McCarthy, but a low floor as well.

Defensively, the Vikings traded away Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles and parted ways with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in cost-cutting moves, so the defense may take a step back as well. Similar to Murray, the fate of that side of the ball could fall on how first-round defensive tackle Caleb Banks fares. The Florida product oozes talent, but there are durability concerns having dealt with multiple foot injuries.

Detroit Lions: C

Detroit's offense felt like it was merely replacing departures rather than adding to a roster looking to rebound after missing the playoffs. The club shipped David Montgomery to the Texans and replaced him with Isiah Pacheco. It released starting offensive tackle Taylor Decker and used a first-round pick on Blake Miller. Those aren't bad moves by any stretch, but I'm not sure they elevate the team either.

The addition of Derrick Moore in the second round of the draft should finally give the Lions a pass-rushing threat opposite Aidan Hutchinson, which is encouraging. The Lions made some decent moves, but none that left our jaws on the floor.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers: B+

Carolina went hard in free agency to improve its defense, signing two of the top players on the market in EDGE Jaelan Phillips (four years, $120 million) and LB Devin Lloyd (three years, $45 million).

That's a steep price for two defenders, but both should be immediate difference makers. When Phillips arrived in Philadelphia via trade midseason, the Eagles had the No. 1-ranked scoring defense in the league. Meanwhile, Lloyd's five interceptions tied for the second-most in the NFL in 2025.

The Panthers also continued to build around Bryce Young, putting an emphasis on keeping him upright. The club signed Rasheed Walker in free agency as a possible option at left tackle, so long as Ikem Ekwonu (ruptured patellar tendon in the wild card round) remains sidelined. They also used the No. 19 overall pick to draft Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

It feels like Tampa Bay is transitioning between eras. This offseason, the Buccaneers saw franchise staples like Mike Evans (signed with the 49ers) and Lavonte David (retired) depart. Meanwhile, Todd Bowles is sneakily on the hot seat after missing the playoffs in 2025, and Baker Mayfield is currently in the final year of his contract, so this feels like a pressure-cooker season for the Bucs.

Fortunately, while they've seen talent walk out the door, they've done a good job of refilling the cupboard. Having Rueben Bain Jr. fall to them at No. 15 was one of the biggest coups of the first round, as he should help bring an immediate boost to the pass rush. Taking Trotter in the second round, along with the free-agent signing of Anzalone, will help cushion the loss of David. While improvements to the offense took a backseat, don't sleep on the signing of Kenneth Gainwell, who played well in a complementary role in Pittsburgh's backfield last season.

Atlanta Falcons: B-

It's been a transformative offseason for the Falcons from the top down. They completely revamped their football operations, hiring Matt Ryan as president of football and adding Ian Cunningham as their general manager. On top of that, former Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is on board, creating a strong masthead for the foreseeable future.

The personnel moves were not as exciting. The Falcons brought in Tua Tagovailoa to compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting quarterback job; the former Dolphins signal-caller has the potential to raise the ceiling of the offense -- provided he wins the competition. They also added Brian Robinson Jr. to replace Tyler Allgeier as Bijan Robinson's backup. The selection of Avieon Terrell in the second round of the draft helps the secondary and also reunites him with his brother, A.J. Terrell, which will be a fun storyline to follow this season.

New Orleans Saints: B

New Orleans added some big-time weapons for promising second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. The Saints signed running back Travis Etienne Jr. to give them a successor to Alvin Kamara (who is still on the roster) in the backfield. Etienne has tallied at least 1,300 scrimmage yards in three of his four NFL seasons.

The Saints then used the No. 8 overall pick on Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who'll line up opposite Chris Olave. Tyson was the second receiver off the board, but many viewed him as the most talented of the bunch, and he only dipped a bit due to injury concerns.

Those moves, and even the signing of tight end Noah Fant, should give New Orleans the best chance to evaluate Shough's potential.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: C-

They can sleep soundly knowing they are about to unveil a Super Bowl banner in September, but the offseason saw more talent exit than enter for the defending champs. Namely, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with the Chiefs in free agency.

With Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the playoff run, it forced their hand in the draft to bring in Jadarian Price in the first round. The Notre Dame back has promise and played a complementary role to Jeremiyah Love in the Fighting Irish backfield, so what he looks like with a full workload is still a bit of a mystery.

Meanwhile, the defense was hit hard, with Boye Mafe, Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant all cashing in elsewhere.

Los Angeles Rams: A

The Rams are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl for a reason. They already had a superb roster, and they did a great job addressing their biggest weakness.

Last year, they allowed nine 100-yard receiving games, which tied for the second-most in the NFL. What did they do to solve that problem? They traded a first-round pick for former All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie and doubled down at the position by signing Jaylen Watson to a $51 million deal in free agency. Those are two plug-and-play starters who should help lock down the secondary.

While using the No. 13 overall pick on Ty Simpson was one of the most shocking moments of the draft, I like it. You could make a case that they should have added an immediate contributor as they push for a Super Bowl, but when is the next time L.A. will draft that high? If Les Snead is confident in Simpson's ability as a future franchise cornerstone, you have to take the swing, especially with Stafford entering his age-38 season.

San Francisco 49ers: B-

Injuries ravaged the 49ers last season, so the simple fact of getting healthy should help them return to form in 2026.

That said, GM John Lynch revamped the wide receiver room this offseason, moving on from Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne and bringing in Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency while selecting De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round.

They also added to the defensive line with Odighizuwa to give them more interior pressure after ranking dead last in sacks a season ago. Third-round rookie Romello Height gives San Francisco depth off the edge.

Arizona Cardinals: C-

The Cardinals hit the reset button this offseason after firing Jonathan Gannon and hiring Mike LaFleur as head coach. They also moved on from Kyler Murray, so Arizona is in the midst of a rebuild.

Overall, I wasn't in love with its approach to the draft. While Jeremiyah Love is an elite talent, taking a running back at No. 3 overall didn't feel like the best use of the asset considering where the Cardinals are. Taking Carson Beck in the third round was another head-scratcher, but we may see the Miami product sooner rather than later, especially without a clear long-term option on the roster.

Tyler Allgeier adds another piece to the backfield, while Kendrick Bourne deepens the receiver room. Isaac Seumalo and Elijah Wilkinson should both start along the offensive line.

Arizona went 3-14 in 2025, and despite a lot of changes, its record could very well be the same this season.