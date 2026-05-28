Highest-paid players at every NFL position: A look at who is cashing the biggest check heading into 2026

The NFL offseason is more than halfway over and we've already seen some big moves and changes throughout the league. Free agency and the NFL Draft are behind us and with minicamp and training camp approaching, we can practically smell the pigskin and taste the tailgate food that soon awaits.

It's no secret that the NFL is a money-making machine: from merchandise, to commercials, streaming services to tickets and more. Money is often a big hurdle between teams and players, with contract holdouts, hold-ins and trades giving each season plenty of drama on the sidelines.

The NFL salary cap has more than doubled in the last decade-plus and now sits at over $300 million per team heading into 2026. Some teams are known to be more willing to spend money, while others like to be more cautious with the paycheck.

Some players decide to take less to be on the team they want, or to regain a solid core around them, while others demand the highest value at their position. Just who are the ones taking home the biggest bag?

We broke down the highest-paid players, by position, based on average annual value to get a feel for where the market stands.

QB: Dak Prescott, Cowboys ($60M)

Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028

2024 | 2028 Total contract: 4 years, $240 million

Dak Prescott is the highest-paid player in the NFL at $60 million per year, followed by Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love and Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, who all take in an average of $55 million a year. Prescott earned his fourth Pro Bowl honor last season, leading the league with 404 completions and finishing with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

RB: Saquon Barkley, Eagles ($20.6M)

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2028

2025 | 2028 Total contract: 2 years, $41.2 million

Saquon Barkley earned his payday after a historic 2024 season, where he not only earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year, an All-Pro honor and was the rushing leader, he also took home a Super Bowl ring. Barkley was pivotal in the Super Bowl run, setting the league record for most rushing yards in a single season (2,504), including playoffs.

FB: Patrick Ricard, Giants ($3.8M)

Signed in: 2026 | Signed through: 2027

2026 | 2027 Total contract: 2 years, $7.63 million

The 32-year-old went undrafted in 2017 before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. He signed with the Giants this offseason after earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2025.

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks ($42.15M)

Signed in: 2026 | Signed through: 2031

2026 | 2031 Total contract: 4 years, $168.8 million

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was essential in the Seahawks' Super Bowl champion run last season, as the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. He had 119 receptions and 1,793 receiving yards, a league high, along with 10 touchdowns in the regular season. His breakout year came at the perfect time for Sam Darnold's offense and he has high expectations as he enters Year 4.

TE: George Kittle, 49ers ($19.1M)

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029

2025 | 2029 Total contract: 4 years, $76.4 million

George Kittle is arguably the best tight end in the league right now and it shows in his contract. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro has spent his entire career with the 49ers. Kittle started and ended his season with injuries last year. Missing five games due to a hamstring tear suffered in Week 1 and going down with an Achilles injury in their wild card game against the Eagles. He still has goals of a Week 1 return for the 2026 season.

OT: Laremy Tunsil, Commanders ($30.1M)

Signed in: 2026 | Signed through: 2028

2026 | 2028 Total contract: 2 years, $60.2 million

Laremy Tunsil was the No. 13 overall pick in 2016, selected by the Miami Dolphins. He then went to the Houston Texans before joining the Commanders in 2025. His resume includes five Pro Bowl honors and he has started all 139 games he's played in.

G: Tyler Smith, Cowboys ($24M)

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2030

2025 | 2030 Total contract: 4 years, $96 million

Tyler Smith beats out last year's highest-paid offensive guard Trey Smith, who earns an average of $23.5 million per year. The 2022 No. 24 overall pick has become pivotal on the Cowboys' line and has three Pro Bowls during his time in the league.

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Raiders ($27M)

Signed in: 2026 | Signed through: 2028

2026 | 2028 Total contract: 3 years, $81 million

Tyler Linderbaum was drafted No. 25 overall in 2022 by the Ravens, where he remained until this offseason when he joined the Raiders. The three-time Pro Bowler took 99% of offensive snaps last season, starting all 17 games.

EDGE: Will Anderson Jr., Texans ($50M)

Signed in: 2026 | Signed through: 2030

2026 | 2030 Total contract: 3 years, $150 million

Will Anderson Jr. became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with his massive three-year, $150 million deal. According to Next Gen Stats, he was seventh in run-stop rate (12.6%), third in run stuffs (13) and second in pressures (85) among defenders with at least 150 run defensive snaps in 2025. His performance put him second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. He was named DPOY in 2023.

DT: Chris Jones, Chiefs ($31.75M)

Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028

2024 | 2028 Total contract: 5 years, $158.75 million

Three-time Super Bowl champion Chris Jones is once again the highest-paid player at his position, bringing home an average of $31.75 million a year. The seven-time Pro Bowler has 339 tackles, 87.5 sacks, 39 pass deflections, 13 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one touchdown. During the Chiefs' historic dynasty, Jones has been a reliable leader on the defense.

LB: Fred Warner, 49ers ($21M)

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029

2025 | 2029 Total contract: 3 years, $63 million

Fred Warner has spent his entire career with the Niners and the team has him under contract until 2030. He is a four-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler, starting all 121 regular-season and 12 playoff games he's appeared in. The defensive leader was limited to six games last season due to an ankle fracture.

CB: Trent McDuffie, Rams ($31M)

Signed in: 2026 | Signed through: 2030

2026 | 2030 Total contract: 4 years, $124 million

Trent McDuffie will make his Rams debut next season after spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls. Since he was selected at No. 21 overall in 2022, he has 246 tackles, 34 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions.

S: Derwin James, Chargers ($25.2M)

Signed in: 2026 | Signed through: 2029

2026 | 2029 Total contract: 3 years, $75.6 million

Derwin James has played for the Chargers since the team selected him No. 17 overall in 2018. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl and fourth second-team All-Pro honor last season. He had a career-best three interceptions last season, to go with 94 combined tackles, seven passes defended, two sacks and one forced fumble.

K: Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys ($7M)

Signed in: 2026 | Signed through: 2030

2026 | 2030 Total contract: 4 years, $28 million

This marks the largest deal for a kicker in league history, earned in thanks to Pro Bowls in each of his three seasons in the NFL. Aubrey went undrafted in 2022 and joined the USFL, becoming a two-time champion in the league, before heading to the Cowboys in 2023. He has made 88.2% of field goals attempted and 96.9% of attempted extra points. He has six total field goals over 60 yards, an NFL record.

P: Jordan Stout, Giants ($4.1M)

Signed in: 2026 | Signed through: 2028

2026 | 2028 Total contract: 3 years, $12.3 million

Jordan Stout led the league with a net average of 44.9 yards last season and earned a Pro Bowl spot due to his 2025 performance.

Breakdown by position

RANK POSITION TOP AAV 1 QB $60M 2 EDGE $50M 3 WR $42.15M 4 DL $31.75M 5 CB $31M 6 OT $30.1M 7 C $27M 8 S $25.2M 9 G $24M 10 LB $21M 11 RB $20.6M 12 TE $19.1M 13 K $7M 14 P $4.1M 15 FB $3.8M