NFL odds, picks for Week 13: Advanced computer model loving Ravens and Rams

The Week 13 NFL schedule features several teams being forced to dig deep on the depth chart to find help. The Chargers (+3.5) are expected to turn to Austin Ekeler at running back in place of the injured Melvin Gordon (knee) as they take on the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Redskins, meanwhile, will have Colt McCoy under center again in a pivotal NFC East battle against the Eagles (-6.5). And the Broncos are five-point favorites in the latest Week 13 NFL odds as they take on the the Bengals and backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, who will make his first career start in place of the injured Andy Dalton (thumb). With new faces on the field and NFL odds and lines certain to move as kickoffs approach this week, be sure to check out the top Week 13 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the top Week 13 NFL picks the model loves: the Rams (-10) cover on the road against the Lions.

The Lions have now lost four of their last five games, with three of those defeats coming by double-digits. At 4-7 and last in the NFC North, they find themselves on the brink of playoff elimination and now face one of the league's most dynamic offenses.

According to the model, the Rams get almost 350 yards through the air from quarterback Jared Goff, while running back Todd Gurley accounts for 150 yards of total offense as Los Angeles covers in almost 55 percent of simulations. The Over (55), meanwhile, hits 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 13 NFL predictions from the model: the Ravens knock off the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as one-point underdogs, scoring the outright upset.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has already announced that rookie Lamar Jackson will start for the third consecutive game coming off back-to-back wins. He's rushed for almost 200 yards the last two weeks and accounted for two touchdowns against the Raiders. Ravens running back Gus Edwards has also burst onto the NFL scene and topped 100 yards in back-to-back games. He's averaging a crisp 5.4 yards per carry this season.

The model projects Jackson to throw for over 150 yards and add 60 more on the ground. Baltimore wins outright over 55 percent of the time, while the Under (48.5) cashes in 60 percent of simulations.

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys (+7.5, 52.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4, 47.5)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 55.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (-1, 48.5)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-6, 48)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-5, 40)

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (+4.5)

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals (+5, 44)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (+10, 55)

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-14, 44.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+15, 55.5)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-7.5, 40.5)

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-5, 48.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-10, 46)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 51.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 44)