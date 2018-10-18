NFL odds, picks for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Chiefs, Eagles

The 2018 NFL season has provided the highest scoring average we've seen thus far in the history of the league and Week 7 is expected to produce more of the same according to the latest NFL odds. There are five games with totals of 50 or higher and five more with a total of at least 45. This week's NFL spreads are relatively tight as well, with only one game featuring a line larger than one score: the Rams (-9.5) at the 49ers. Six NFL lines are within one field goal, potentially setting up nail-biting finishes this week. With NFL odds of all shapes and sizes to choose from, you'll want to check out the latest NFL picks and predictions for Week 7 from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17.

It went a blistering 13-2 straight up in Week 6, including calling the Steelers' outright upset of the Bengals, and the Patriots knocking off the previously unbeaten Chiefs. The model is now on an impressive 61-41 run on all of its top-rated picks, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 7 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 7 NFL picks the model is all over: the Eagles (-4.5) cover with room to spare against the Panthers.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the defending Super Bowl champions, who sit at 3-3 after a dominant 34-13 victory over the Giants in Week 6. The model says that Philadelphia stays hot against a Carolina team that was upset by the Redskins last week.

Carson Wentz throws for nearly 300 yards, according to the model, while Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement combine for almost 100 yards on the ground in place of the injured Jay Ajayi (ACL, IR) as Philadelphia covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (45.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time as well.

Another one of the top Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Chiefs cover as six-point favorites against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

The model knows the Chiefs are coming off a tough last-second loss to the Patriots. However, Kansas City still proved itself capable of giving the defending AFC champions everything they could handle. In fact, it took a last-second field goal by Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski to avoid overtime.

The model expects no hangover this week, even with the AFC North-leading Bengals in town. Behind Patrick Mahomes' projected 300 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns, the Chiefs cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The model also says the Chiefs' defense plays well enough for the Under (58) to hit in nearly 55 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Cowboys vs. Redskins showdown, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to lose in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard?



Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals (+1.5, 42.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45.5)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5, 41.5)

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (+3. 47)

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-5, 45)

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 43.5)

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (+3, 49)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 50)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets (+3.5, 46.5)

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 50)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5, 41.5)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (+9.5, 52)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 58)

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-5.5, 54.5)