NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Bears, Titans

There are only eight teams with no losses remaining through three weeks of the 2019 NFL schedule, and that number is guaranteed to fall in Week 4 because two games feature unbeaten teams in head-to-head matchups. The New England Patriots (3-0) are going off as seven-point road favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds against the unbeaten Buffalo Bills (3-0). The Pats have won in dominant fashion, outscoring opponents by an average of almost 30 points per game, while the Bills have been clutch, winning their three games by an average of just six points. The Kansas City Chiefs (3-0), meanwhile, are laying six points on the road against the Detroit Lions (2-0-1). Which NFL odds should you target this week? And which teams will fail to cover their NFL lines? Whether you're looking to make the call on one of those games, or searching for value elsewhere, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in any Week 4 NFL picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 4 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bears (-2.5) cover against the Vikings in an NFC North battle at Soldier Field.

Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL, giving up just 13 points per game. The swarming attack was on full display on Monday Night Football against Washington as the Bears forced five turnovers, including a pick-six by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, has struggled for Minnesota, completing just 58.7 percent of his passes this season with only three touchdowns and two interceptions. With the Vikings looking largely one-dimensional through three weeks, the model predicts that Cousins will throw for under 200 yards against the Bears as Chicago covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (38) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks from the model: the Titans (+4) stay within the spread against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tennessee looked like it could be one of the surprise teams in the league after blowing out the Browns in Week 1. But the Titans have taken two steps back since that point, dropping a tight game to the Colts in Nashville and then falling 20-7 in a sloppy Thursday Night Football effort against the Jaguars in Week 3.

But the Titans still have one of the most powerful backs in the NFL in Derrick Henry, and the Falcons have already given up big numbers to Dalvin Cook (21-111-2) and Marlon Mack (16-74-1) this season. The model is calling for Henry to push for 100 yards and a score as the Titans keep it competitive and stay within the spread in more than 50 percent of simulations. The under (45.5), meanwhile, hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 45)

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-5, 46)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 46)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3, 47)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (+16.5, 44.5)

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-7, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions (+6, 54)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+7, 42.5)

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 46)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 50.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+4.5, 47.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2.5, 38)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3, 38)

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (+3, 46)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 43.5)