There are several NFL betting trends that should be of high interest to anyone making Week 2 NFL picks. The Chiefs are 7-0 against the spread over their last seven games, including the playoffs, and Kansas City will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Cincinnati is coming off a surprising loss to the Patriots in Week 1 and the Bengals are 0-5 in their last five games played in Week 2. However, the Bengals are 7-3 in their past 10 meetings with the Chiefs, but should you include Cincinnati in your Week 2 NFL predictions?

According to the latest Week 2 NFL odds, the Chiefs are favored by six points at home. Other intriguing matchups on the Week 2 NFL odds board include Saints vs. Cowboys (-6), Rams vs. Cardinals (-1) and Bears vs. Texans (-6.5). All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Ravens (-8.5, 41.5) cover at home versus the Raiders. Despite suffering a 27-20 setback in the season opener, the Ravens were effective on offense, especially quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The reigning NFL MVP threw for 273 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 122 yards on 16 carries. Running back Derrick Henry racked up 43 rushing yards and a touchdown in his Ravens debut and now Baltimore's dynamic rushing attack will take on a Raiders defense that gave up more than 175 rushing yards in Week 1. The Ravens are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven games when playing as the favorite, while the Raiders are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games on the road against Baltimore. That's a big reason why the model has Baltimore (-9.5) winning by double digits and covering well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: the Buccaneers (+7.5, 51.5) cover on the road versus the Lions. The Buccaneers looked sharp in their 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders, racking up 392 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield stuffed the stat sheet in the win, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin combined for 13 catches for 144 yards and three scores. Running back Rachaad White averaged just 2.1 yards per carry but he was effective as a pass catcher, hauling in six receptions for 75 yards. The Lions, meanwhile, struggled on the defensive side of the ball in Week 1, giving up 304 passing yards, the second-most in the league. SportsLine's model is calling for the Buccaneers to have success through the air again in Week 2, a big reason why Tampa Bay covers almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

Week 2 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 15

Raiders at Ravens (-8.5, 41.5)

Chargers at Panthers (+6, 39)

Saints at Cowboys (-6.5, 46.5)

Buccaneers at Lions (-7.5, 51)

Colts at Packers (+3, 41)

Browns at Jaguars (-3, 41.5)

49ers at Vikings (+5.5, 45.5)

Seahawks at Patriots (+3.5, 38.5)

Jets at Titans (+3.5, 40.5)

Giants at Commanders (-1.5, 43)

Rams at Cardinals (-1, 48.5)

Bengals at Chiefs (-5.5, 47.5)

Steelers at Broncos (+2.5, 36.5)

Bears at Texans (-6, 45.5)

Monday, Sept. 16

Falcons at Eagles (-6.5, 47)