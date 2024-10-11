When Jim Harbaugh took over as the Chargers head coach after leading Michigan to the national championship, many expected L.A. to play at a slower pace with a run-heavy offense. The sportsbooks certainly knew this as well, as long drives often lead to fewer points, so over-unders for the Chargers may have been lowered. All four Chargers games have gone Under the total total and only one was within a one-score margin of hitting the over. This week, the Chargers play the Broncos with an over/under of 35.5 points, according to the latest Week 6 NFL odds. It's the lowest over/under in the Week 6 NFL schedule after opening at 42.5.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Falcons (-6, 47) cover the spread versus the Panthers. Carolina's offense looked anemic with Andy Dalton under center in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears. Dalton completed 18 of 28 passes for 136 yards and one interception in the 36-10 setback. Running back Chuba Hubbard was the lone bright spot for the Panthers with 97 rushing yards and a touchdown.

However, Carolina's defense was exposed in last week's loss, giving up 304 passing yards to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. On Sunday, the Panthers will face an Atlanta offense that has found its rhythm. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for a franchise record 504 yards in the Falcons' 36-30 victory over the Buccaneers last Thursday. In addition, the Falcons are 12-5 in their past 17 meetings against the Panthers, while Carolina is just 1-13 in its last 14 matchups against an opponent from the NFC. That's a big reason why Atlanta (-6) is projected to win by at least a touchdown and cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL betting predictions: the Commanders (+6.5, 51.5) cover on the road versus the Ravens in a game with the second-highest over-under of the week. If the regular season ended today, you could make a strong argument for Jayden Daniels to become the first rookie since Jim Brown in 1957 to win the NFL MVP. Washington leads the NFC East with a 4-1 record despite having the longest odds to win the division entering this season. Daniels leads the NFL in completion percentage (77.1%) and has the fifth-best quarterback rating.

This will be the matchup of arguably the two best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL right now with Daniels and Lamar Jackson. Although the Ravens have won three straight games, only one of those victories came by more than three points. There's also an emotional element that can't be ignored as the Ravens are coming off back-to-back crucial AFC victories over the Bills and Bengals and if there's a letdown against an NFC opponent, Washington can upset the Ravens. The Commanders already have two victories over AFC North teams (Bengals and Browns), but all they need is to stay close to cover the spread on Sunday. Washington is also 4-1 ATS this year and the model projects the Commanders to cover the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Jaguars vs. Bears -- in London (-1, 44.5)

Commanders at Ravens (-6.5, 51.5)

Cardinals at Packers (-5.5, 47.5)

Texans at Patriots (+6.5, 37.5)

Buccaneers at Saints (+3.5, 41.5)

Browns at Eagles (-9.5, 42.5)

Colts at Titans (-2.5, 43)

Chargers at Broncos (+3, 35.5)

Steelers at Raiders (+3, 36.5)

Falcons at Panthers (+6, 47)

Lions at Cowboys (+3, 52)

Bengals at Giants (+3.5, 47)

Monday, Oct. 14

Bills at Jets (+2.5, 41)