The first full week of the NFL preseason begins Thursday with two games featuring the Panthers, Patriots, Lions and Giants. The rest of the league will join them in the days to follow. After studying prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft, there are several I am excited to watch at the next level.

A week ago, I explored members of the Texans and Bears who were playing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, including Texans tight end Cade Stover, Bears pass rusher Austin Booker and Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter. There was also a story of Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith comparing rookie teammate Michael Hall Jr. to Aaron Donald. Those players are being excluded from this exercise for that reason.

Here are the rookies I am most excited to watch this preseason:

WR Javon Baker, Patriots

Baker was one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft and the conversation often centered around his ability to create separation. I was personally higher on Baker than the consensus. He has made some plays early in training camp but, will that translate to a live game setting? The UCF product by way of Alabama is good in jump-ball situations and will be given every opportunity to win a prominent role among a New England receiver room that lacks qualified pass catchers.

Chicago, willing to live with the potential consequences, once put a fifth-round pick out of Southern Utah at left tackle as a rookie. Braxton Jones fared well under those circumstances, but most would not. Washington is hoping that rookie third-round selection Brandon Coleman has similar intestinal fortitude. The Commanders used the No. 2 overall selection to make the ultimate investment in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. If they can come away from the 2024 NFL Draft with their quarterback and left tackle of the future, it should be considered among the most successful hauls in recent memory.

The burden of replacing long-time left tackle Tyron Smith is not insignificant, especially for a player who most recently played right tackle at Oklahoma. Guyton will have another former first-round selection, Tyler Smith, side-saddled along that offensive line, but he will certainly experience his share of struggles as a rookie. It will be interesting to see how he progresses over the course of the preseason.

Guyton is not the only rookie making the transition from right tackle to left this offseason. Latham, who was the No. 7 overall selection, will be tasked with blocking quarterback Will Levis' blindside. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan had a similar project in Cleveland where he took another Alabama right tackle, Jedrick Wills, and moved him to the left side. Wills' output has certainly been volatile. Latham is a mountain of a man and a great value if the gamble pays off.

OTs Giovanni Manu and Theo Benedet, Lions and Bears

Manu and Benedet were bookend tackles for the University of British Columbia. Manu was taken in the fourth round by the Lions whereas Benedet signed in Chicago as an undrafted free agent. It is not often that a Canadian style lineman makes that transition to the NFL. In fact, no player has ever been drafted by the NFL out of UBC. There is a fascination with how that will materialize. Detroit obviously thinks it will pan out considering its initial investment.

McMillan was injured for a portion of his final season in the Pacific Northwest so that impacted his draft stock. He was picked No. 92 overall but concluded the process as my No. 49 overall prospect. The Washington product has stood out early in training camp by all accounts. He does a good job getting himself open but is also committed to blocking for his teammates in the event that the ball does not come his way. Given the presence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, McMillan should have opportunities to win 1-on-1 matchups.

Smith was tracking to be a first-round pick before suffering a torn ACL on the opening drive in 2022. The first season for a player returning from a torn ACL is often challenging and the second year is where a player returns to form. Jacksonville may be positioned to reap the benefits in 2024 and beyond. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has a good track record and Smith lands in a good position surrounded by defensive tackle Arik Armstead, as well as pass rushers Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.

There is no question that I was higher on Suamataia than the consensus. The former 5-star recruit and cousin of Penei Sewell has played left and right tackle at BYU over the past two years. There is a lot to like about him and he steps into a competition at left tackle with Wanya Morris for the right to protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside.

Wilson's athleticism and instincts are undeniable but there was always the lingering questions about his medical history. Wilson and the Steelers are a match in the NFL with his toughness and high football IQ. It feels as though the Robert Spillane era was years ago but perhaps Wilson can bring stability to a position that has lacked it for so many years.