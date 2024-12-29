The Saturday slate in Week 17 certainly didn't lack drama, as the Cincinnati Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. Denver could have wrapped up the AFC playoff field with a win, but the final playoff spot will come down to Week 18.

While the Bengals are still alive, the Los Angeles Chargers made sure they were in the field by blowing out the New England Patriots. The Chargers will be at least the No. 6 seed in the field, making the final week of the season intriguing in the conference for playoff seeding.

The Los Angeles Rams also inched closer toward the NFC West title with their victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles could clinch that and potentially seal the No. 3 seed this weekend.

There were quite a few overreactions from the Saturday slate of games. Which ones are actually overreactions and which are reality?

Bengals will make the playoffs after beating Broncos

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Bengals were able to keep their playoff hopes alive thanks to their overtime win against the Broncos. Any loss would eliminate the Bengals, but this win gives Cincinnati the head-to-head tiebreaker over Denver if the two teams end up tied in the standings.

While the Bengals needed the win, they still entered Week 17 as the No. 10 seed in the AFC. The Bengals still need a lot of help to make the playoffs, but the path is easier. The Colts and Dolphins need to lose one of their final two games and the Broncos have to lose to the Chiefs in Week 18 to give the Bengals a chance at the postseason.

The odds are still against the Bengals. The Colts finish against the Giants (road) and Jaguars (home) while the Dolphins play the Browns (road) and Jets (road). Cincinnati would still need to win at Pittsburgh to even make the playoffs if Denver, Miami and Indianapolis lose.

And the Broncos will be playing a Chiefs team that already clinched the No. 1 seed, so second-stringers will be playing. A lot needs to happen for the Bengals to earn that No. 7 seed, but they have a shot.

Bo Nix is a franchise quarterback

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Lost in the shadow of Joe Burrow's MVP-type performance was how Nix played in the Broncos' overtime loss to the Bengals. Nix certainly showed he had what it takes to lead the Broncos to the playoffs in the fourth quarter, in which he went 9 of 11 for 126 yards with two touchdowns and an interceptions for a 126.1 passer rating. On Denver's final drive in regulation, Nix went 5 of 6 for 63 yards and a touchdown -- the 25-yard pass to Marvin Mims Jr. on fourth down with eight seconds left to force overtime.

Nix finished 24 of 31 for 219 yards with three touchdowns to one interception and a 114.9 passer rating in the loss. He did miss some key throws in overtime, but Nix showcased his tremendous talent on plenty of passes late in the game to keep the Broncos in it.

The Broncos don't have nine wins without the help of Nix, who has completed 65.1% of his passes for 3,454 yards with 25 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and an 89.3 passer rating this season. Not bad for the sixth quarterback taken in the draft, especially one with 20 of those touchdown passes and a 98.3 passer rating since Week 7.

If Denver does end up making the playoffs, it's because of Nix. The future is bright in Denver, as the Broncos have their first good quarterback since Peyton Manning.

Jim Harbaugh is Coach of the Year

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

This would be a slam dunk choice if Kevin O'Connell wasn't having the season he's had with Sam Darnold and the Vikings. Of course, no credit should be taken away from what Harbaugh is doing in his first season with the Chargers.

The Chargers were 5-12 last season, while ranking 22nd in points per possession (1.78) and 23rd in points allowed per possession (2.01). Harbaugh turned this team around in a year, doubling the amount of wins (five to 10), while improving the points per possession to 16th (1.96) and points allowed per possession to third (1.70) -- entering Saturday's game.

They are also going to the playoffs in his first year on the job, as Harbaugh has become the eighth coach in NFL history to make the playoffs in his first season with two different teams (49ers, Chargers).

In most years, Harbaugh has done more than enough to win the league's Coach of the Year. Even if he doesn't win the honor, there's no denying how Harbaugh has steered this franchise in the right direction.

Jerod Mayo should not be the Patriots coach after this season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Patriots thought they had a succession plan from Bill Belichick to Jerod Mayo, but this season has been a disaster. Mayo was in for a rough first year due to the lack of talent on the Patriots roster, yet this team has not shown much improvement as the season progressed.

In the 40-7 loss to the Chargers, the Patriots looked outclassed from start to finish. They barely had the ball in the first half and spent the majority of it punting to the opponent. The Patriots looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL, which they are, even if they were supposed to be better at this point of the season than they were last year. Even with the promise of Drake Maye at quarterback, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Patriots players haven't quit on Mayo, yet the 38-year-old rookie head coach doesn't appear he's set to handle this rebuild. Questionable coaching decisions, indecisiveness during games, and defense that has fallen from fifth in points allowed per possession to 24th doesn't bode well for Mayo's chances.

The Patriots want to allow Mayo to grow on the job, but this team is a loss away from finishing with a worse record than last year. With Mike Vrabel and others available, will New England actually be patient with Mayo?

This just feels like a one-and-done situation for Mayo.

Rams are good enough to win a playoff game

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Rams haven't clinched a playoff spot yet, but they did notch their 10th win after beating the Cardinals. Los Angeles is on the verge of clinching the NFC West and getting the No. 3 seed.

When the "big four" of Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp play, the Rams can compete with anybody in the conference. Even when the offense isn't fully clicking, the Rams have one of the best young pass-rushing units in the league. Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Byron Young consistently get after the quarterback.

The Rams have their flaws, but they can certainly beat the top teams in the conference. They challenged the Lions in Week 1 and beat the Vikings in Week 8. They also were close to beating the Packers in Week 5, and this was without the two receivers of the "big four" playing.

Los Angeles is going to be a tough out in the playoffs. The Rams may even make a run in January.