Injuries are an unfortunate inevitability in the NFL, and Week 7 is no exception. The injury bug has taken its fair share of bites across the league this season, and we're seeing that continue this week with a handful of notable players going down.

One of the bigger injuries occurred when Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles injury in the second quarter against the Bengals, and had to be carted off. The Browns fear the quarterback will miss the rest of the season.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 7 injuries around the league.

Curtis Samuel (shoulder): The Bills wideout was ruled out due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the opening quarter of Buffalo's matchup with the Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals

Geno Stone (left leg): The Bengals safety has been ruled out after suffering a left leg injury.

Deshaun Watson (Achilles) : The Browns starting quarterback suffered a non-contact injury with less than two minutes remaining in the first half of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Bengals. After being carted off the field, Cleveland officially ruled him out with an Achilles injury. Kevin Stefanski says he fears Watson will be lost for the season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger): Playing in place of the injured Deshaun Watson, the Browns ruled Thompson-Robinson out after he suffered a finger injury late in the game. Jameis Winston took over as the emergency quarterback.

David Montgomery (leg): The Lions running back returned to action in the opening minutes of the second quarter after he was questionable to return to Sunday's action due to a knee injury.

Jaylon Carlies (calf): The Colts linebacker was ruled out due to a calf injury he suffered in the second quarter.

Cam Robinson (concussion): Jacksonville's starting left tackle left in the first half of the club's Week 7 game against New England in London. Initially, the team said he was being evaluated for a concussion, and later ruled out once that diagnosis was confirmed.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring): The Chiefs say that Smith-Schuster is questionable to return to Week 7 after suffering a hamstring injury.

Aidan O'Connell (thumb): The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback walked to the locker room after suffering what is being reported as a broken thumb. Gardner Minshew is in at quarterback.

Tyler Huntley (right shoulder): Dolphins starting quarterback Tyler Huntley departed to the locker room after suffering a right shoulder injury. After initially listing him as questionable to return, the Dolphins downgraded Huntley to out. Tim Boyle is the backup.

Layden Robinson (ankle ): New England's starting right guard suffered the injury in the first half and was initially ruled as questionable to return. In the opening minutes of the third quarter, he was downgraded to out.

DeMario Douglas (illness) : The Patriots wideout was listed as questionable to return to the team's Week 7 matchup against the Jaguars. As NFL Media reported, Douglas woke up sick and took anti-nausea medicine and an IV, but appeared to be slowed because of this illness.

Ja'Lynn Polk (head): Polk suffered a head injury late in the Week 7 matchup.

Ty Summers (ankle): Giants linebacker was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to an ankle injury.

Jalin Hyatt (ribs): Giants wide receiver suffered a cracked rib late in Sunday's game.

Mekhi Becton (concussion): The Eagles offensive tackle was ruled out due to a concussion.

Brandon Aiyuk (knee): Aiyuk was carted off the field and has been ruled out after sustaining what appears to be a significant right knee injury.

Deebo Samuel (illness): Samuel was going to try to gut it out, but he stayed on the sideline before ultimately changing into street clothes for the second half of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

DK Metcalf (knee): The Seahawks star wide receiver was questionable to return due to a knee injury. He was also seen being carted to the locker room. While things didn't look great for McCalf, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said afterward that the injury "doesn't look too bad."