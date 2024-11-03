Week 9 in the NFL is underway, with a full slate of games unfolding on Sunday along with a prime-time showing between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. As is the case every week, unfortunately, injuries are a sizable storyline to follow, and that's the case once again.
The Texans lost offensive lineman Kenyon Green for the year due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Thursday's loss to New York.
As for Sunday's action, Saints star wideout Chris Olave was carted out after taking a hard hit in the first quarter against the Panthers.
Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key injuries around the NFL.
Note: Pittsburgh and San Francisco are on the bye in Week 9.
Atlanta Falcons
- Drake London (hip): The Falcons wideout is officially listed as questionable to return due to a hip injury.
Houston Texans
- Kenyon Green (shoulder): The Houston guard suffered a shoulder injury on Thursday night, which knocked him out for the game. Green has since been placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
- Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): The Texans pass rusher was rolled up on in the first quarter of Thursday's loss to the Jets. He was listed as questionable.
New England Patriots
- Marte Mapu (neck): The Patriots say the safety is questionable to return due to a neck injury. New England is already thin at the position with fellow safety Kyle Dugger inactive.
New Orleans Saints
- Chris Olave (concussion): The Saints wideout has been carted out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Olave took a hard hit on a pass over the middle of the field. Xavier Woods, who made the hit, was flagged for necessary roughness. The Saints have ruled Olave out for the remainder of the game and is being evaluated at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He has movement in all extremities.