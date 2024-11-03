Week 9 in the NFL is underway, with a full slate of games unfolding on Sunday along with a prime-time showing between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. As is the case every week, unfortunately, injuries are a sizable storyline to follow, and that's the case once again.

The Texans lost offensive lineman Kenyon Green for the year due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Thursday's loss to New York.

As for Sunday's action, Saints star wideout Chris Olave was carted out after taking a hard hit in the first quarter against the Panthers.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key injuries around the NFL.

Note: Pittsburgh and San Francisco are on the bye in Week 9.

Drake London (hip): The Falcons wideout is officially listed as questionable to return due to a hip injury.

Houston Texans

Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): The Texans pass rusher was rolled up on in the first quarter of Thursday's loss to the Jets. He was listed as questionable.

Marte Mapu (neck): The Patriots say the safety is questionable to return due to a neck injury. New England is already thin at the position with fellow safety Kyle Dugger inactive.

New Orleans Saints