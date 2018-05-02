NFL will tweak rules for kickoffs, but changes are on a 'short leash' before it's eliminated

It has been understood for several years now that concussions occur more often on kickoffs than on any other plays. In an effort to reduce concussions on kickoffs, the league has made several changes to the rules over the last few years. This offseason, more change is coming.

As Troy Vincent said yesterday, the NFL plans to make changes to the kickoff for 2018—but not eliminate it. Special teams coaches around the league collaborated on a proposal to modify the play & make it safer by reducing some of the play’s space and speed. — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) May 2, 2018

Among the possible changes being suggested by the competition committee, per NFL.com's Judy Battista:

Eliminating the two-man wedge.

No running start for the kicking team (ESPN's Kevin Seifert clarified that the proposal would reduce the allowed running start to one yard from the current five yards).

Only three players allowed deep.



Not being suggested, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post: placing the ball on the 20-yard line after a touchback if the ball is kicked through the uprights.

The intention is for the new rules to be voted on at the upcoming owners' meetings, but if you're ready to get used to these potential new rules: don't. They might not be here to stay. Packers president Mark Murphy said the changes are on a "short leash" to reduce injuries before the league just eliminates kickoffs entirely.

Competition Committee still has to finish writing the kicking rule, but intention is for it to be done in time for owners to vote on it later this month, to implement in 2018 season. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 2, 2018

The Packers’ Mark Murphy, a member of the competition committee, said he is "cautiously optimistic” that the changes will make the kickoff safe enough to continue in future years but said the play remains on a “short leash." — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) May 2, 2018

It seems like just a matter of time before kickoffs are eliminated at this rate, but this looks like a last-ditch effort to save them, spurred on by the urging of special teams players and coaches and the NFL's desire to not change the game too much. We'll see if it works out.