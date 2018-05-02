NFL will tweak rules for kickoffs, but changes are on a 'short leash' before it's eliminated
Possible changes include eliminating two-man wedge, no running start
It has been understood for several years now that concussions occur more often on kickoffs than on any other plays. In an effort to reduce concussions on kickoffs, the league has made several changes to the rules over the last few years. This offseason, more change is coming.
Among the possible changes being suggested by the competition committee, per NFL.com's Judy Battista:
- Eliminating the two-man wedge.
- No running start for the kicking team (ESPN's Kevin Seifert clarified that the proposal would reduce the allowed running start to one yard from the current five yards).
- Only three players allowed deep.
Not being suggested, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post: placing the ball on the 20-yard line after a touchback if the ball is kicked through the uprights.
The intention is for the new rules to be voted on at the upcoming owners' meetings, but if you're ready to get used to these potential new rules: don't. They might not be here to stay. Packers president Mark Murphy said the changes are on a "short leash" to reduce injuries before the league just eliminates kickoffs entirely.
It seems like just a matter of time before kickoffs are eliminated at this rate, but this looks like a last-ditch effort to save them, spurred on by the urging of special teams players and coaches and the NFL's desire to not change the game too much. We'll see if it works out.
