Once Week 4 comes to a close, teams can bring back players off the physically unable to perform list, injured reserve or the non-football injury list. With that key date on the horizon, some teams are set to see notable figures enter back into the fold, including in Cleveland, where head coach Kevin Stefanski confirms the team will open running back Nick Chubb's three-week practice window. Stefanski added that the 28-year-old is expected to practice on Wednesday.

Chubb has been working his way back from a significant knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season that erased his 2023 campaign. He will participate in practice, but he is not expected to play in the Browns' Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders, per NFL Media.

Per NFL rules, teams have 21 days to activate players within their practice window onto the active roster, or else they'll revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

The 2018 second-round pick has been among the best running backs in the NFL when healthy, rushing for over 1,000 yards in four straight seasons before last year's injury. That was the latest in what has been a long list of injuries that Chubb has endured dating back to his days at Georgia.

Given that uncertainty with how his knee would respond, the back did rework his contract with the Browns this offseason to keep his spot on the roster secure. Specifically, Chubb lowered his base salary of $11.775 million but will have an opportunity to earn that money back via incentives.

Along with Chubb, NFL Media reports that Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (PUP list), Saints running back Kendre Miller, and Chargers receiver D.J. Chark are among other notable players that are expected to have their practice windows open up this week.