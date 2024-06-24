Happy Monday, friends, and welcome back to the Pick Six newsletter. It's Tyler Sullivan here to help you get back into the swing of things to begin the work week and catch up on all the latest news in the NFL.

1. 12 non-QBs under the most pressure for the 2024 season

In the NFL, every person affiliated with an organization has some level of pressure applied to them. That said, the weight of that pressure can be a bit heavier on others, and that's exactly what Cody Benjamin dove into in his latest piece highlighting the top non-quarterbacks who are under the most pressure heading into 2024.

It's smart to eliminate quarterbacks because they could arguably make up the entire list when factoring in how important their position is. By taking them out of the equation, Benjamin uncovered several coaches who'll be under the spotlight, including Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who is the second on his top-12 list.

Benjamin on McCarthy: Not so dissimilar to Nick Sirianni, his fellow NFC East figurehead, McCarthy has all the numbers to justify a top job, with three straight playoff bids under his belt. He also has just a single postseason victory in his last six seasons as a head man. With Dak Prescott also on the hot seat as he enters a contract year, McCarthy is under pressure to finally make good on owner Jerry Jones' roster, and deliver a big-stage win.

Benjamin also identified new Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is No. 8 on his list.

Benjamin on Diggs: In truth, Houston would've been a popular pick among contenders even if it hadn't landed Diggs via trade. But now that he's in tow as a potential No. 1 for C.J. Stroud alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell, the pressure is on the Pro Bowler to prove he's still elite going on 31 and coming off a disgruntled ending in Buffalo. With 2025 free agency on the horizon, can he fully restore his market?

To look at the entire list, click here.

2. Ranking top 20 running backs for 2024 season

When the NFL hops into hibernation, it allows us writers time to step back from the day-to-day churn of the news cycle and dive into some fun projects like rankings. That's what Garrett Podell was tasked with recently, specifically being asked to stack up every running back in the league and unveil his top 20 list.

If you want to see his entire list, you can click the link right here. As a bit of a teaser, we'll roll out his top five:

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Considering his injury history, you may be a bit surprised to see Chubb edge out New York's Breece Hall to land inside Podell's top five. Here's his explanation of putting Chubb this high.

Podell on Chubb: Entering the 2023 season, many were making a case for Nick Chubb to be considered the NFL's best running back, and that 100 percent made sense. He had totaled at least eight rushing touchdowns in every year of his five-year career, and he racked up 1,000-yard rushing seasons in each of the last four years (2019-2022). Chubb and Derrick Henry were the only players in the entire NFL with over 6,000 rushing yards and over 45 rushing touchdowns across his first five NFL seasons (2018-2022). However, Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season at the Pittsburgh Steelers: a torn left MCL, meniscus tear and a partially torn ACL. He needed two separate surgeries last fall to fix his knee. Chubb will turn 29 on Dec. 27, but if he can bounce back from this latest injury setback, there's a chance he can return to being one of football's best running backs.

3. Barry Sanders suffers 'health scare' during Father's Day weekend

NFL icon and Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders revealed on social media on Friday afternoon that he experienced a 'health scare" during Father's Day weekend. Sanders did not provide much about his condition at the moment, but did relay that the scare was heart-related. The 55-year-old said he is now "taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being."

"It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine," Sanders wrote. "I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time."

The former league MVP currently ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list.

4. Could the Chiefs move to Kansas?

On Friday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation that will help the state try to lure the Kansas City Chiefs -- and Kansas City Royals -- to the state amid questions about their future in neighboring Missouri. Kansas lawmakers signed a House bill that would change certain criteria for STAR (sales tax and revenue) bond qualifications, which is a tool that helps the state municipalities issue bonds to finance developments of major commercial entertainment and tourism projects. Translation: They are paving a smoother road for both franchises to build new stadiums in their state.

The Chiefs announced plans to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this year, but things have hit a bit of a speed bump. Specifically, voters in Jackson County, Missouri rejected a sales tax measure that would have helped fund the renovations at Arrowhead and a new downtown ballpark for the Royals. With that measure not passing in April, it has cast some serious doubt about both the Chiefs and Royals futures in the area, especially with Kansas seemingly now in hot pursuit.

5. Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium

Travis Kelce is having himself quite the calendar year. While you might think winning his third career Super Bowl tops the list of accomplishments in 2024, that newest Lombardi Trophy may now have some competition. The star tight end turned in his Chiefs helmet for a top hat on Sunday as he made his on-stage debut alongside girlfriend Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour concert at London's Wembley Stadium.

Kelce appeared on stage during Swift's performance of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." The song's introduction features two dancers forcing Swift into a costume change before she begins her performance, and Kelce was the surprise third dancer and could be seen hyping up the crowd and adding some makeup to the pop star's face.

To read more about Kelce's show appearance, click here.

6. Extra points: Tom Brady receives another ring from Patriots

