We are just weeks away from the start of training camps across the NFL and Shaquille Leonard is still a man without a team. The veteran linebacker remains on the free agent market searching for his next opportunity in the league. While the 28-year-old does seem open to continuing his career, he told reporters over the weekend that he's also at peace if this proves to be the end of the road for him in the NFL.

"I'm more so just sitting back, getting the body healthy, and whenever the opportunity presents itself, we'll give it a try," Leonard told the Indy Star. "I just continue to be me by working hard. If it happens, it happens. If it don't, it don't. I think throughout my career I've had a great career, even if I do step away from it. ... I'm enjoying life and just waiting on that opportunity."

Leonard enjoyed a stellar start to his career after the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading the NFL in tackles and is a three-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro (one second team). However, injuries took a substantial toll on Leonard beginning with back surgery after the 2021 season. That along with a concussion derailed his 2022 campaign and held him to just three games played.

The South Carolina State product saw a limited role within the Colts defense in 2023 and was ultimately released by the club in November. Leonard then signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles, suiting up in five regular-season matchups with three starts. In that time he totaled 23 tackles and a sack.

While Leonard's future may be up in the air, let's identify three ideal landing spots for the veteran.

The Cowboys were vying for Leonard's services after he was released by the Colts last season but ultimately lost out to their NFC East rival Eagles. While the front office may feel a bit burned from that situation, it stands to reason that they could still have some interest. Dallas needs some depth at inside linebacker following the release/retirement of Leighton Vander Esch this offseason. The club signed Eric Kendricks this offseason and he is currently projected to start, but the team has continued to add at the position including tapping into the United Football League. Recently, the club signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., the UFL's leading tackler, to a deal. If the Cowboys are dipping their toes into those waters, Leonard should still be in play as well.

If Leonard is simply looking to take on a rotational role to remain in the NFL, the Bears are an intriguing option. The club already has Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards atop its depth chart at linebacker, so there is no clear path for Leonard to jump in and gain a sizable snap count. However, he could be a solid depth piece at the position and does have a relationship with Matt Eberflus. The Chicago coach was Indy's defensive coordinator when Leonard entered the league in 2018 and was on hand throughout the pinnacle of his career. While Eberflus shouldn't expect to get the same player he coached in Indy, Leonard does provide a familiar face who should be very comfortable within his defense.

The Ravens boast arguably the best defense in the NFL, but that unit did see linebacker Patrick Queen depart for the Steelers this offseason. Of course, Roquan Smith still is the top dog within Baltimore's linebacker group, but Queen's departure does leave room for the club to bring in some depth in the form of Leonard.