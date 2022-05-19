The Packers are looking to make a fourth straight playoff appearance under Matt LaFleur in 2022, but they'll look quite a bit different when they take the field in September, at least on Aaron Rodgers' side of the ball. Gone is Davante Adams, A-Rod's longtime top target, as well as starting right tackle Billy Turner. The question is, how much will their losses affect them, as newcomers like Christian Watson and Quay Walker look to make early impacts?

Here's our premature prediction for every single game on the Packers' 18-week regular-season schedule:

Week 1 at Vikings

Line: Packers -1.5 | Opponent wins: O/U 9.0

Minnesota's dangerous pass rush, featuring a rejuvenated Danielle Hunter and ex-Packer Za'Darius Smith, keeps Rodgers frustrated early. A-Rod wins a late back-and-forth, though, relying on quick releases against a young Vikings corner group.

Prediction: Packers win 24-21

Record: 1-0

Week 2 vs. Bears

Opponent wins: O/U 6.5

Rodgers owns Chicago, remember, and that continues here. Matt Eberflus' defense proves feistier than expected, but Justin Fields has to do almost everything himself in the face of steady pressure from Rashan Gary. An ugly one for the home team.

Final score: Packers win 23-14

Record: 2-0

Week 3 at Buccaneers

Opponent wins: O/U 11.5

Rodgers is 0-2 against the Brady-led Bucs, including the playoffs, and the streak extends in sunny Florida, where Tampa Bay moves the ball methodically and Todd Bowles' creative fronts prove too much for Rodgers and a so-so receiving corps.

Final score: Packers lose 29-22

Record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. Patriots

Opponent wins: O/U 8.5

Bill Belichick plays it safe, taking a ground-and-pound approach at Lambeau, and it keeps things close. But Rodgers hits several deep shots against New England's "D," which is fresh off tough outings against Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Final score: Packers win 26-23

Record: 3-1

Week 5 vs. Giants

Opponent wins: O/U 7.0

The neutral London setting initially plays in the Giants' favor, with Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux frustrating Aaron Rodgers out of the gate. But then A-Rod hits his stride, controlling the clock with dump-off after dump-off down the stretch.

Final score: Packers win 27-17

Record: 4-1

Week 6 vs. Jets

Opponent wins: O/U 5.5

Robert Saleh's group brings extra energy to Lambeau, where Zach Wilson and Co. take a surprising lead into the half. But a late burst from Aaron Jones, plus added pressure on Wilson, save Green Bay from the cross-conference upset.

Final score: Packers win 24-21

Record: 5-1

Week 7 at Commanders

Opponent wins: O/U 7.5

The three-game streak halts in D.C., where Rodgers can't escape Washington's formidable D-line and Scott Turner dials up a run-heavy Antonio Gibson attack that takes pressure off Carson Wentz. FedEx Field goes wild with the upset.

Final score: Packers lose 29-24

Record: 5-2

Week 8 at Bills

Opponent wins: O/U 11.5

LaFleur leans on Jones and A.J. Dillon to try to reduce Josh Allen's presence, but the Bills are juiced up under the lights and coming off their bye, and not even Jaire Alexander can stop the deep shots to Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

Final score: Packers lose 34-24

Record: 5-3

Week 9 at Lions

Opponent wins: O/U 6.0

Jared Goff is just the recipe for a rebound, as the Packers' front keeps Detroit mostly irrelevant on offense (save for Jameson Williams), while Rodgers airs it out against the Lions secondary, which just got torched by Tyreek Hill the week prior.

Final score: Packers win 31-17

Record: 6-3

Week 10 vs. Cowboys

Opponent wins: O/U 10.5

Dallas is rested up after its bye, and CeeDee Lamb threatens to upend the Packers' chance at another win streak with a slew of big plays. But Alexander picks off Dak Prescott to thwart a late scoring drive, and a last-second field goal seals it.

Final score: Packers win 27-24

Record: 7-3

Week 11 vs. Titans

Opponent wins: O/U 9.5

Jeffery Simmons' nasty presence up front keeps the Packers stagnant on the ground early on, but Ryan Tannehill, even with Robert Woods, can't quite keep up in the second-half aerial game, with Rodgers picking on Tennessee's corners.

Final score: Packers win 28-20

Record: 8-3

Week 12 at Eagles

Opponent wins: O/U 9.0

Jalen Hurts and Co. prove formidable, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith keeping the Packers secondary on edge. But Rodgers has his way on short throws throughout the game, setting up a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth to quiet the Linc.

Final score: Packers win 31-28

Record: 9-3

Week 13 at Bears

Opponent wins: O/U 6.5

At this point, Justin Fields is playing through pain, and all eyes are on Chicago finally getting him some help in the 2023 offseason. LaFleur decides to limit Rodgers' wear and tear here, instead letting Jones do lots of good work on the ground.

Final score: Packers win 27-16

Record: 10-3

Week 15 vs. Rams

Opponent wins: O/U 10.5

The Packers are rested up from their bye, and Rodgers brings his A-game for prime time. Matthew Stafford's supporting cast proves superior, however, as Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson combine to keep the ball in Los Angeles' hands.

Final score: Packers lose 31-27

Record: 10-4

Week 16 at Dolphins

Opponent wins: O/U 8.5

Traveling to Miami on a short week, the Packers start slow, and Mike McDaniel pulls out some of the best tricks his 49ers used against Green Bay in previous years. A run- and reverse-heavy attack featuring Hill gives the 'Phins the upset.

Final score: Packers lose 26-24

Record: 10-5

Week 17 vs. Vikings

Opponent wins: O/U 9.5

Kirk Cousins and Co. are fighting for wild card life under Kevin O'Connell, but their secondary remains thin, and Rodgers has much more chemistry with his young outlets now. Plus, the Lambeau setting on New Year's Day works in Green Bay's favor.

Final score: Packers win 31-24

Record: 11-5

Week 18 vs. Lions

Opponent wins: O/U 6.0

With frustration mounting in Detroit as Dan Campbell looks beyond 2022 for answers, the Packers feast at home, dialing up the ground game with roars from the home crowd, which knows the team is headed back to the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

Final score: Packers win 28-14

Record: 12-5