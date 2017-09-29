Packers' Damarious Randall reportedly left stadium after argument with coaches

Randall was replaced in the second half by Josh Hawkins

When the Green Bay Packers took the field for the second half of their win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, they did so without cornerback Damarious Randall. It's not just that they didn't have Randall in the game; he wasn't on the field at all. 

Packers coach Mike McCarthy declined to elaborate on why Randall didn't join the team on the field when asked about it post-game.

"Actually, that's an internal matter that we'll keep internal and we'll work through that," McCarthy said.

Now, we know what happened. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Randall got into an argument with a coach and eventually left the stadium, though it's not known whether he did so before or after the game ended. 

We don't exactly know what happened with Randall and the Green Bay coaches, but we do know he was replaced by Josh Hawkins for the second half of the game. Hawkins actually fared pretty well, playing 22 snaps in coverage and allowing three catches for 30 yards on his six targets, per Pro Football Focus.

The Packers have 10 days off before their Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys, who they beat on a miraculous late-game throw by Aaron Rodgers in the divisional round of the playoffs last year. It's not yet known what Randall's status is for that game. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access