Every NFL team has their favorite set of plays or play they go to when the going gets tough in the NFL, and on Saturday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, via Bleacher Report, diagrammed his most "unstoppable play" while being given the option of choosing any current players around the league to run it.

Love's lineup includes the following: himself at quarterback, former Packers teammate Davante Adams at the "F" receiver just to the left of the offensive line in the slot, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce at the "Y" spot just to the right of the offensive line, Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill at the "Z" spot in the slot to the right of Kelce, new Packers running back Josh Jacobs as the "H" out wide to the right and then he selected "his guy" in Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs because he is one of Love's "favorite fade targets."

The play itself involves an empty formation with the following route running assignments:

Adams running a choice route because Love said, "Davante is one of the best I've ever seen at choice routes, so I'm going to put him on there."

Kelce running a through route or a "basic" to "get him over the top, clear the defense out and get behind the linebackers."

Hill running a slot fade because he is "one of the fastest in the game. I hope they don't play press man [coverage] because the ball is going there."

Jacobs running a hitch route outside because in Love's words, "If I throw it to him, he might get a touchdown hopefully."

Doubs running a fade because, as Love said, "Whenever I throw it up to him, he is going to come down with the ball, I know that 100%.

The 25-year-old quarterback felt this play with these weapons could be run in any game scenario presented to him.

"We can run it backed up, middle of the field, red zone, I think there is touchdowns all over the place," Love said. "That's my play right there. Unstoppable."