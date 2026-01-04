The Green Bay Packers sat a large number of starters in their Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, as they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Games like this provide opportunities for players that usually do not get many snaps to stand out, but late in the second quarter, Packers running back Emanuel Wilson stood out in the wrong way.

On a rushing attempt, the Vikings defense stood up Wilson behind the line of scrimmage. He then decided to run backwards before being taken down for a loss of 18 yards.

The last running back to lose 18 or more yards on a carry without a fumble was Jon Vaughn of the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, 1994, when he lost 20 yards on a rushing attempt, according to CBS Sports Research. Wilson's carry was the worst NFL carry in 31 years.

Overall, Wilson has been solid this year when playing in the place of Josh Jacobs. He entered Sunday with 452 yards rushing and three touchdowns on a career-high 107 carries. That includes a 107-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Vikings in Week 12. However, his loss of 18 yards is a play he'd like to forget soon.