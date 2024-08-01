It's too early to know if it will be snowing in Green Bay on Oct. 20, but there will be whiteout conditions at Lambeau Field. On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers announced that they would be hosting their first-ever "Winter Warning" game in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

Not only are the Packers asking all of their fans to wear white for the interconference showdown, but they will also be debuting a new alternate white helmet which will be worn with Green Bay's white jerseys, white pants and white socks.

The Packers say in their statement that white helmets have been worn several times throughout their history. They were worn in the 1950s, making their debut in 1956 during the home opener against the rival Detroit Lions.

The Texans and Packers have faced off five total times, with Green Bay owning a 4-1 record in the all-time series. The last showdown happened on Oct. 25, 2020, when the Packers defeated the Texans in NRG Stadium 35-20, thanks to four Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes.

This Week 7 matchup will feature two of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Jordan Love and C.J. Stroud. The former just became the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, while the latter had one of the best rookie campaigns of all time in 2023, and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.