The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers opened up their 2024 season in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday night. Out of the gate, both teams struggled to find their footing. Literally.

The field conditions at Corinthians Arena appear to be quite slick, which has resulted in several players on both teams slipping and sliding on the field. In the first quarter, Christian Watson slipped and missed what would've been a receiving touchdown from Jordan Love. Midway through the second quarter, cornerback Jaire Alexander slipped, which allowed Eagles wideout A.J. Brown to make a catch and turn upfield for a 20-yard gain. And that's only a couple of examples.

As you may expect, the field conditions have drawn a notable reaction on social media, including various past and present players in the NFL. Here's a look at what some folks, including former Texans legend and The NFL Today on CBS analyst J.J. Watt, who suited up in the NFL are saying about the field at Corinthians Arena.