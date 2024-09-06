Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs will make their debuts with their new teams and both have successfully been bell-cow running backs throughout their careers. The Philadelphia Eagles (Barkley) and Green Bay Packers (Jacobs) invested significant money in adding a veteran running back, so should you expect both teams to utilize their new pieces in a standalone affair with the Eagles vs. Packers on Friday at 8:15 p.m. ET in Brazil when looking for Friday NFL props?

Jacobs (17.9 attempts per game) and Barkley (17.6) were second and third in the NFL in carries per game last season, so should you expect them to have as many touches with their new teams when making NFL prop bets for Packers vs. Eagles? Before betting any NFL props for Friday's action or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Packers vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Top NFL player prop bets for Eagles vs. Packers

After analyzing Packers vs. Eagles props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Jalen Hurts goes Over 239.5 total passing yards. Hurts was spearheading one of the best offenses in the NFL last season as Philadelphia started the season 10-1. The 26-year-old quarterback was at the forefront of that success, passing for at least 200 yards in eight of those contests and at least 240 yards in six of those games. Some quarterbacks throw for more yards when their teams are losing rather than winning due to the game script, but not Hurts. He averaged 247.1 yards per game in victories compared to 190.0 yards per game in losses.

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, so although it's by a slight margin, Philadelphia is favored to win. History would indicate that Hurts will throw for more than 240 yards and with one of the best skill positions groups in the NFL, highlighted by receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the model projects Hurts to pass for 287.4 passing yards on Friday.

