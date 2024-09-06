Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil: Top sportsbook promos

Check out some of the top sportsbook promos for the first-ever NFL game in Brazil

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Typically, after enjoying the return to football with the Thursday night season kickoff game, NFL fans have to wait until Sunday to see the rest of the teams in action for the first time. But there’s a new change this year: The first-ever game being played in Brazil is Friday night, and it features two extremely popular teams who both reached the playoffs a year ago.

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, with kickoff set for Friday, Sep. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Both teams enter 2024 with fans who are not sure what to expect. The Eagles were one of the league’s best teams through November last year before losing five of their last six games and being a first-round playoff casualty. Packers quarterback Jordan Love was one of the best passers in the second half and, after a 9-8 record, were a missed field goal away from the NFC Championship game.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lost his trusted center, Jason Kelce, but gained running back Saquon Barkley from division rival New York Giants. Green Bay also has a new running back in Josh Jacobs, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The line for this neutral-site game opened with the Eagles favored by a field goal. That line has been dropped down slightly at most major U.S. sportsbooks. Odds for spread and total are -110 unless otherwise noted.

SPORTSBOOK SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL FanDuel PHI -2.5 (-115) / GB +2.5 (-105) PHI -144 / GB +122 48.5 BetMGM PHI -2.5 / GB +2.5 PHI -135 / GB +115 49 Caesars PHI -2.5 / GB +2.5 PHI -140 / GB +118 49 Fanatics PHI -2 (-125) / GB +2 (-100) PHI -135 / GB +115 49

Let’s take a look the top sportsbook promos for new users as we get ready to watch the Packers vs. Eagles game from Brazil on Friday night.

FanDuel promo code for Packers vs. Eagles

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Now is a great time to join, as they are offering an elite welcome bonus. When new FanDuel users make an initial $5 bet at the sportsbook, they’ll get rewarded with $200 in bonus bets, in addition to a three-week free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can claim this FanDuel promo by betting on the Packers-Eagles game or any other sporting event while the deal lasts.

The bonus bets do not need to be used in one lump sum, and they will be rewarded within 72 hours of your bet being placed. Additionally, bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

NFL Sunday Ticket requires users to have an account with YouTube or YouTube TV. Those who qualify for this promo will be emailed a code for the Sunday Ticket trial offer.

The bonus bets, which arrive up to 72 hours after your first wager is placed, do not need to be used all at once, but they do expire seven days after they are placed into your account. You also only earn winnings from bonus bets; the initial stake is not returned to you. The NFL Sunday Ticket code will be emailed to you, which can be redeemed after setting up an account with YouTube or YouTube TV.

FanDuel promos range from profit boosts to same-game parlay boosts to bonus bets on plenty of games, whether you bet on this game, another NFL game, or beyond.

BetMGM promo code for Packers vs. Eagles

The BetMGM promo for new users is another one bettors may want to take advantage of. Following registration, and an initial deposit of $10 or more, new BetMGM users can get a first bet insurance of up to $1,500. Be sure to use promo code CBSSPORTS).

If your first bet wins, you get to keep the profit (as with any standard bet). It it loses, BetMGM will credit qualifying users with bonus bets in equal amount to the original stake, up to $1,500.

The quantity and distribution of bonus bets depends on the wager amount. Notably, bonus bets expire seven days after they are received.

BetMGM also runs promos for existing users. For example, they are currently offering a second chance on First Touchdown wagers. Say you bet on Saquon Barkley to score the first touchdown in Friday’s game. If he does not score the first TD but scores the second one, you would get the money you placed on the wager placed back into your account.

Caesars promo code for Packers vs. Eagles

Similar to BetMGM, Caesars’ new-user promotion offers first-bet insurance. When using promo code CBS1000, new users can get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if their first wager is graded as a loss.

There is no minimum deposit or bet amount for this Caesars Sportsbooks welcome offer, but the initial bet must be placed within 30 days of creating the account. The bonus bet will be awarded as a single bet token equal to the amount of your first bet (up to $1,000), and will be awarded within 48 hours of your bet settling.

Caesars Sportsbook also offers bonus bets for referrals, along with regular profit boosts in several sports. Finally, Caesars users can accumulate Caesars Rewards credits which can be redeemed at any number of participating vendors.

Fanatics promo code for Packers vs. Eagles

Fanatics Sportsbook gives new users 10 times the betting opportunities with 10 days of bonus bets. After signing up and making your first deposit, your first bet will be matched by the sportsbook in bonus bets, up to $100 per day. You may repeat this process for up to 10 days of signup, meaning you can accrue up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you can choose your wager amount, as long as it’s not more than $100. For example, you could bet $100 the first day and earn a $100 bonus bet. The next day, you could wager $20, and you would receive a $20 bonus bet. Each bonus bet expires after seven days, so you don’t have to use one per day. You also must make a wager with odds of -200 or longer in order for your bet to qualify for a bonus bet. This is a lucrative bonus for new users of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Summary for best sportsbook promos for Packers vs. Eagles