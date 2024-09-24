Study explains wide variety in U.S. sports betting tax rates

New York’s 51% rate is tied for highest in the country, along with New Hampshire and Rhode Island

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

All gaming industry followers in the U.S. know that lawmakers have varying sentiments on what tax rate to charge on sportsbook gross gaming revenues.

But this week, the non-profit U.S. Tax Foundation issued a comprehensive report providing great detail on those various rates.

For instance, the highest tax rate of 51% applies in New York, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island – but for two different reasons.

In the latter cases, only one sportsbook is legal. That monopoly status means significant savings in marketing and advertising costs because there is no legal competitor around to potentially steal market share. New York lawmakers, meanwhile, correctly deduced that, as the largest state in the U.S. to offer a free-market sports betting environment, there would be no shortage of major players willing to shoulder that heavy tax burden.

DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, BetRivers, Bally’s, Fanatics and Resorts all have opened up shop in New York since the first bets were taken at retail casinos in 2018 and online in 2022.

Pennsylvania – the second-largest competitive-marketplace state – has the next-highest tax rate at 36%.

Nevada – until 2018 the only state with full-fledged legal sports betting – and Iowa share the distinction of having the lowest tax rate at 6.75%. The other states with a tax rate of under 10% are Michigan (8.4%) and Indiana (9.5%). Six other states currently set the number at exactly 10%.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Tax rates proving more temporary than expected

New York’s success seems to have been noticed for lawmakers around the U.S. For instance, Ohio doubled its tax rate from 10% to 20% less than a year after the books first launched in early 2023. Earlier this year, Illinois changed its tax rate from a flat 15% to a scaled rate that charges as high as 40% for the highest-revenue operators.

Arkansas, which features sports betting tax rates of 13% or 20% depending on revenue, had been the only state with multiple tariffs.

There also has been dialogue by elected officials in Massachusetts and New Jersey about raising those tax rates, but the efforts so far have gained little traction.

The Tax Foundation also notes that the tax rate is not the only challenge would-be sportsbook operators need to consider. Massachusetts regulators – while imposing a mid-level tax rate of 15% – charge a daunting $5 million initial licensing fee as well as a $5 million renewal fee every five years. Seven mobile sportsbook operators have been approved in that state.

In addition to its high tax rate, Pennsylvania charges a $10 million licensing fee followed by a $250,000 renewal rate every five years. New York tops all states with a $25 million initial licensing fee.

New Jersey, a pioneering state for gambling innovation, requires all sportsbook operators to team with retail casinos or horse racing tracks to obtain a license. Ohio regulators have sportsbooks pair up with professional sports franchises in the state.

Other states, meanwhile, turn over control of sports betting to their respective lottery commissions.

And not every state that has legalized sports betting permits such wagering online; that list includes Delaware, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Overall, state legislators find themselves weighing contrasting reasons for setting sportsbook tax rates. A lower figure entices more operators to the state, and those operators can afford to offer lucrative promotional deals to state residents to gain their business.